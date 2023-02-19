New water disinfection technology is more environmentally friendly





Public health is threatened by a wide variety of pathogenic water contamination. Finding efficient ways to disinfect water is very important, but traditional methods of disinfection pose their own environmental challenges. Chlorine is cheap and easy to use in centralized water systems, but at the expense of harmful chemical by-products.

Now, researchers at Georgia Tech have discovered a way to use small electric shocks to disinfect water, reducing energy consumption, costs, and environmental impact. The technology can be integrated into the power grid or powered by batteries.

“This is a very new disinfection technology. We want to first demonstrate it on a small scale and then improve it for real-world applications for point-of-use or off-grid water purification,” said Xing of Carlton S. Wilder. Mr Xie said. Assistant Professor, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering.

Conventional electric field treatment (CEFT) has been applied to pasteurize food, but has not been widely used for disinfection of drinking water due to its relatively high cost. Bacterial cell membranes act like capacitors in a circuit when water and bacteria are exposed to electricity. means not charging the membrane fast enough for

Researchers have created a Locally Enhanced Electric Field (LEEFT) that brings electricity directly to the bacteria. The electrodes have gold nanotips that, when connected to electricity, instantly build up a concentrated charge that can be transferred to the membrane to kill bacteria faster.

Postdoctoral researcher Ting Wang said, “This ultrafast bacterial inactivation using only nanosecond pulses is surprising. In theory, nanosecond pulses are too short to kill bacteria with conventional electric field treatments. This is because the membrane takes a long time to charge,” said postdoctoral researcher Ting Wang. Faculty of Civil and Environmental Engineering (CE). “However, with LEEFT’s nanowedges and nanostructures, bacterial cells can be directly charged by nanometals to quickly disinfect water.”

The researchers tested the technique by creating gold nanowedges on the tip’s electrode edges in a different way. We then added a Staphylococcus model, a bacterium commonly used in laboratories and commonly found in water systems, to the chip. Next, we applied an electric pulse and observed the bacterial reaction in real time under a microscope.

When the researchers applied 40 kilovolts per centimeter of electricity for 200 nanoseconds, they found that 95% of the nanowedges successfully killed the bacteria. Compared to conventional his EFT, LEEFT reduces the applied electric field strength by 8 times and shortens the treatment time by a factor of 1 million.

“We found that even nanosecond pulses can kill bacteria in LEEFT and not in other situations,” said Wang.

The researchers believe this near-instantaneous decontamination reduces the amount of power required to disinfect the water, making this an affordable sanitation option and potentially less damaging to the environment by producing cleaner water. said that it shows a certain future.

Journal reference:

Tin Wan and Shin Shi. Achieved nanosecond bacteria inactivation by locally enhanced electric field treatment. Nature Water, 2023; DOI: 10.1038/s44221-022-00003-2

