Google reaches for legal shields to protect $168 billion in ad revenue from Supreme Court lawsuit





The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to hear cases that could pose a danger to online advertising, the Internet’s most profitable business.

The Gonzalez v Google case will be debated on Tuesday, and will focus on whether internet companies are held responsible for content that algorithms recommend to users. The tech industry says it is protected by legal shields contained in the Communications Act known as Section 230.

Much of the debate surrounding the lawsuit focuses on the costs to online companies if a court holds them legally liable for the hundreds of millions of comments, videos, and other content that users post daily. .

However, such a decision could also hit the heart of automated advertising, on which meta-platforms Facebook and Alphabets Google rely for the bulk of their revenue.

In fact, social media companies see the incident as an existential threat.

The case could have a negative impact on the entire advertising ecosystem, said Marc Beckman, CEO of DMA United.

Google is being sued by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old US citizen who killed at least 130 people in a terrorist attack in Paris in November 2015. Videos related to terrorism.

Websites and ad networks automatically target ads based on information they collect about you, such as your location, browsing history, and topics you follow most. Advertisements are posted on his website by online tools without human intervention.

Google declined to comment for this matter. But in a Supreme Court briefing, he said he was concerned about the lawsuit’s impact on the economy, including advertisers.

Meta believes section 230 protects the company’s liability for all content from third parties, including advertising, and is concerned that the courts will weaken those protections, agent said. said.

Analysts believe a broad Supreme Court ruling could effectively wipe out the business of serving personalized ads on the Internet, returning online advertising practices to the early 1990s.

It could also force platforms to file a series of lawsuits over millions of ads targeted to users, exponentially increasing legal costs for smaller ad networks and exchanges.

If I hadn’t targeted the ads, I would have gone back to the old ’90s models and see who would bite.

Together, Google and Facebook account for nearly 50% of global digital advertising revenue. Both companies, which have been dubbed the online advertising duopoly, collect massive amounts of data about users in order to serve relevant ads, and both earn billions of dollars annually.

Google will generate $168 billion in global ad revenue in 2022, compared to $112 billion for Meta, according to data analytics firm Insider Intelligence. Google’s US revenue alone is projected to reach $73.8 billion this year, while Metas is projected to reach his $51 billion.

Although the High Court’s ruling applies only to the United States, it would technically be difficult for a company to treat advertising differently in its largest market than in other countries around the world.

Companies are already facing legal troubles over the ads they serve, especially those related to sensitive issues such as health care, politics and job opportunities.

With a few exceptions, Facebook and Google have successfully dismissed most of the cases in which they were held liable thanks to Section 230.

This situation could change rapidly if the Supreme Court decides to narrow the scope of Section 230. The shield protects companies from lawsuits over user-generated content, but Cathy Gelis, a California attorney who has represented technology companies in online speech cases, said ads could be classified as user-generated. said to be sexual. – Generated content when Supreme Court judgments are far-reaching.

The digital advertising industry is already under attack as governments around the world step up their crackdowns, with companies claiming they violate privacy by collecting too much information about people without their consent.

Regional privacy regulations, including those in the European Union, that limit the amount of data companies can collect from users are already putting a heavy strain on the digital advertising business, Beckman said.

In the face of these new third-party data privacy restrictions, as well as what we think will happen if 230 is restricted, we are already implementing new marketing initiatives as an agency, Beckman said. .

He said the age of beautiful and distinctive advertising may be returning as advertisers can no longer rely on the highly personalized and cheap ad networks they took for granted. rice field.

Targeted advertising has allowed companies to reach their intended audience with little effort, but moving away from algorithmic recommendations may require advertisers to work harder to get their attention. I have.

If I hadn’t targeted the ads, I would have gone back to the old ’90s model

Jess Miers, Legal Advocacy Attorney at Chamber of Progress

Miers said Google and Facebook are likely to bear the brunt of lawsuits that courts undermine Section 230.

Online advertising is so important to Meta and Google’s business models that they are likely to be challenged in court, Gellis said. They will handle the legal costs and try to see if they can win the case on the merits.

She said everyone would do their best to try to confuse them.

Some critics of tech companies say a reduction in targeted advertising on the internet could benefit some of the internet’s most vulnerable users.

Frances Haugen, a whistleblower for children’s advocacy group Common Sense Media and Facebook, said in a Supreme Court opinion that Google’s video and advertising recommendations were used to promote eating disorders, self-harm, and extremism. He argued that it could create a feedback loop that would take children and teens down a rabbit hole.

In their view, Google and Facebook need better control over the ads they serve to younger audiences.

Eric Goldman, a law professor at Santa Clara University, said the case could shock many companies.

Professor Goldman says that today, a great many advertisements are delivered in a dynamic way.

If that dynamic evaluation is the recommendation of an algorithm that disqualifies ad networks from protecting 230, the advertising industry must do something else.

Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 3:30 AM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/02/19/google-reaches-for-legal-shield-to-protect-its-168bn-ad-revenue-from-supreme-court-case/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos