



SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM, “SKT”) today announced that it will be attending MWC Barcelona 2023 from February 27th to March 2nd. announced. Showcasing its innovative future technologies and expanding global partnerships.

SKT Showcases Future Technologies at MWC Barcelona 2023

SKT’s exhibition space, located in Hall 3 Stand 3I30, Fira Gran Via, will showcase future-leading technologies such as AI, UAM and 6G under the theme “AI, the Wave of Innovation”.

SKT, which is evolving as an AI company, will introduce a wide variety of AI services that have become a part of people’s daily lives, such as the large AI model “A.”. “Vision AI” is an AI technology that is applied in various fields such as robotics, security, media, and healthcare. AI semiconductor “Sapeon” which is the brain of AI service. Location AI service “LITMUS” that can be used in the fields of smart cities and transportation.

The company will also showcase other companies’ AI technologies and services to demonstrate their collaborative efforts to build an AI ecosystem that can benefit customers.

Visitors to SKT’s booth will get an immersive experience of UAM, the mobility service of the future. SKT has prepared a life-size UAM aircraft simulator and a UAM booking and ticketing service on its integrated mobility platform, TMAP, to allow visitors to experience this innovative future of mobility virtually.

In addition, the company will showcase next-generation (6G) mobile network technology, security technology based on quantum mechanics, and Metaverse service “ifland” launched in the global market.

Meanwhile, at 4YFN, MWC Barcelona’s startup event held in Hall 8.1 of Fira Gran Via, SKT will introduce ESG projects with 14 innovative Korean startups, leveraging innovative technologies to address social issues. We plan to share how we are working on it.

story continues

SKT CEO Ryu Yong Sang will visit Barcelona to introduce the company’s vision as an AI company and promote partnerships with companies around the world.

As an active participant in MWC over the past decade, SKT has led the development of the ICT ecosystem through cooperation with various partners.

At MWC Barcelona 2023, CEO Liu will meet with global technology companies in areas such as AI, metaverse and telecommunications to expand their partnerships and collaborations.

“As we accelerate our journey to become an AI company, we will introduce innovative services built on next-generation ICT such as AI, Metaverse and 6G,” said Ryu Yong-sang, CEO of SKT. “We see this year’s MWC as an opportunity to further expand our technology and services in the global market.”

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom has been a growth leader in the mobile industry since 1984. Now, we are taking customer experiences to new heights by extending beyond connectivity. By putting AI at the core of his business, SK Telecom is rapidly transforming into his AI company. We are focused on driving innovation in the areas of communications, media, AI, metaverse, cloud and connected intelligence to deliver greater value to both individuals and businesses.

Sision

View original content and download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skt-to-showcase-future-technologies-at-mwc-barcelona-2023-301750382.html

Source SK Telecom

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/skt-showcase-future-technologies-mwc-230000895.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos