Google announces when Tasks will be home for all your reminders





You can still create reminders from Assistant and Calendar

Google does an excellent job of confusing people by making sure that multiple apps perform the same function in ways that don’t necessarily correspond to each other. We’ve seen this in the past (and now) with the company’s video calling apps, but the problem has since been largely resolved. decided to embark on another fix. It’s moving from Google Assistant and calendar reminders to tasks, a move he announced back in September, but it’s only now that we’ve got a detailed timeline of these big changes. Also, as noted here, all Google users are affected.

Starting May 22nd, Google will start automatically migrating Calendar and Assistant reminders to Tasks for users who haven’t migrated manually. The idea here is to allow users to access all their reminders from one app instead of having them appear in multiple apps. They are also individually recognized as tasks and can be done in one place. In a Workspace Updates blog post published on Friday, Google said the change will allow users to set tasks from other of his Workspace apps too, such as her Chat, Gmail and Docs.

Individual account holders will be prompted on their screens after March 6th to notify them of the transition. However, Google doesn’t have an exact date when your data will be automatically migrated. The company only says “Q2” because it promises to provide more information in the future.

Workspace organizations, on the other hand, are encouraged to keep the Tasks service turned on to ensure a “smooth transition” during this process. The member can then voluntarily migrate reminders to her to-do list after her April 12th. You also have the option to export reminders from your Assistant and Calendar using Google Data Export.

If the Tasks service is toggled off, no migration will occur and Google will delete this data starting June 22nd, and users will lose all reminders and tasks.

Note that while Assistant and Calendar reminders have moved to Google Tasks, users can still create reminders and tasks using the two services as they do today.

Additionally, Google Keep reminders stay where they are and are completely unrelated to migrating task reminders. However, reminders created in Keep will be removed from Google Calendar after migration.

