Here’s why the Apple Watch patent battle matters

On the other side of the recent legal battle of famed Silicon Valley investor Vinod Khosla is a big foe: Apple. Khosla-backed medical device company AliveCor is battling tech giants over patents and could win.

Why it matters: If you ask Khosla, the results can have far-reaching implications for technology inventions, and can even influence whether startups and VCs care about them going forward.

I know of two other fundings. [investors] Khosla told Axios to take a look and see what happens, referring to the impact he says the incident has already had.

Status: On December 22nd, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled that the Apple Watch with electrocardiogram (ECG/EKG) capability infringes AliveCors’ patent.

Authorities have issued a smartwatch import ban, which is currently on hold pending a lawsuit before the US Patent and Trademark Office.

The Big Picture: The tech industry has a history of companies borrowing ideas from each other to come up with Snapchat’s “Stories” feature, which was adopted by Facebook/Instagram, while defending their own technology.

Every year, companies in various fields such as healthcare, biotechnology, hardware, and even software apply for patents and other intellectual property (IP) protection. Still, some critics argue that overly aggressive intellectual property protection can stifle innovation and collaboration. Especially when the company seeks a legal monopoly over what is only an “idea”. In 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-2 in favor of Google in a lawsuit filed by Oracle a decade before him over Google’s use of Java APIs in its early Android software. .

What they say: “All we want is for the court and the process to get its way and the president not overrule it,” Khosla says.

When asked if he would feel the same way if ITC sided with Apple, he said yes.

Opposite: “While we categorically disagree with the ITC’s decision, [in December]we are pleased that exclusion orders have been suspended, consistent with past precedent.

Apple claims in ITC filings in October that AliveCor developed its own EKG sensor technology years before the KardiaBand was released.

Between the lines: According to Khosla, the ideal outcome would be to negotiate a royalty agreement between the two companies. He added that he tried to approach Apple on this front before the startup sued, but was rejected.

An AliveCor spokesperson told Axios in an email: “Ultimately, our goal is to compete with Apple in the open market and give consumers multiple options for monitoring their heart health. describes itself as a “late-stage startup with resources”.

Intriguing: Khosla has also spoken out against Apple, calling the company “abusive” and accusing it of bullying small businesses. He told his Axios that he advises startups in general not to partner with iPhone makers.

He also criticized Apple’s (and Tesla’s) history of complying with the demands of the Chinese government.

Yes, but: The Court Story isn’t over yet. Even without the White House intervening in his ITC import ban, the dispute remains pending until it clears the Patent Office’s Board of Appeals.

Both parties may then appeal through the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Bottom line: In a long story, Silicon Valley is never short of David vs. Goliath.

