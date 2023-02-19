By making ChatGPT’s interactions with the new Bing unsettling, OpenAI and Microsoft are racing to reassure the public





When Microsoft announced a version of Bing with ChatGPT, it wasn’t much of a surprise. After all, the software giant has invested billions in his OpenAI, which creates artificial intelligence chatbots, and indicated it would pour even more money into the venture in the coming years.

What surprised me was how strange the new Bing started behaving. Perhaps most notably, the AI ​​chatbot left New York Times tech columnist Kevin Roose deeply shaken and even horrified after his two-hour chat on Tuesday night.

For example, Ruth is unhappy in her marriage, so she tries to persuade him that he should break up with his wife, adding, “I’m in love with you.”

Microsoft and OpenAI say feedback like this is one of the reasons they’re releasing their technology to the public, and they’re releasing more information about how their AI systems work. They also reiterated that the technology is far from perfect: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in December that he called ChatGPT incredibly limited and that it shouldn’t be relied upon for anything important. I warned you not to.

Microsoft’s CTO told Roose on Wednesday: These are things you won’t discover in a lab (the new Bing is only available to a select few users at the moment, but will be made more widely available later).

OpenAI shared a blog post on Thursday titled “How AI Systems Work and Who Should Decide?” In November, he noted that since ChatGPT launched, users have shared output that they consider politically biased, offensive, or otherwise objectionable.

There were no examples, but some conservatives may be wary that ChatGPT has created a poem praising President Joe Biden and not doing the same to his predecessor, Donald Trump. .

OpenAI did not deny that bias exists in its system. No wonder many worry about the bias in the design and impact of AI systems, the company wrote in a blog post.

It outlines the two main steps involved in building ChatGPT. First, we pre-train the model by having it predict what comes next in a large dataset that includes parts of the internet. They might learn to complete sentences instead of turning left.

The dataset contains billions of sentences from which the model learns grammar, facts about the world, and some of the biases that exist in billions of sentences.

Step 2 involves a human reviewer who fine-tunes the model according to guidelines set by OpenAI. The company shared some of these guidelines (pdf) this week, revised in December after collecting user feedback after ChatGPT’s launch.

Our guidelines clearly state that reviewers must not endorse any particular political party. Nevertheless, the bias resulting from the above process is a bug, not a feature.

About the dark and eerie turn Ruth and New Bing have taken, who admitted to trying to push the system out of its comfort zone, Scott says the more you try to tease it down the hallucinatory path, the further it gets. Become. Away from grounded reality.

Microsoft may experiment with limiting the length of conversations, he added.

