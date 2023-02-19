Nohemi Gonzalez’s death leaves Supreme Court in dispute with Google





Beatriz Gonzalez received life-changing news while she was at her barbershop in Whittier, California.

Her daughter, Nohemi Gonzalez, was one of 130 people killed by terrorists in a shooting in Paris on November 13, 2015. 19 others at a busy bistro while out with her friends. Islamic State will claim responsibility for the attack.

Nohemi, or Mimi to her family, worked hard for years to get into college and excelled at everything she set her mind to, Gonzalez said. she was her only daughter.

In an interview with The Washington Post, she said I was in pain and in a bubble.

When a lawyer at the Israeli Law Center, which specializes in suing companies that support terrorists, asked if she would be interested in filing a lawsuit related to her daughter’s death, she said yes.

Now, eight years after Nohemis’ murder, Gonzales is in Washington preparing to observe the case before the Supreme Court. The Israeli Law Center, a nonprofit organization called Shurat HaDin, which translates legal letters from Hebrew, has for years sued technology companies for hosting propaganda and recruitment messages from terrorists and extremist groups. rice field. they almost lost.

In 2017, the Gonzales family and lawyers filed a lawsuit, alleging that Google’s YouTube video site violated U.S. counter-terrorism laws by promoting Islamic State propaganda videos with its preferred algorithm. He says the lawsuit has no merit because it shields companies from liability for user-posted content. A lower court sided with Google, but the family appealed and last October, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case.

Section 230: The Little Law That Defined How the Internet Works

A Supreme Court decision could have profound implications for both the Internet as we know it and the tech giants that control it. A Section 230 has protected Internet companies from liability for content posted by users. They are the commercial giants of today.

Proponents argue that the law is essential to a free and open internet, giving companies a space where users are free to post whatever they want, while also giving them the ability to properly monitor their platforms and prevent spam and spam. prevent further influx. harassment. Critics of the law say it gives technology companies a path to avoid liability or engage in unfair censorship. 79 outside companies, industry associations, politicians and non-profit organizations provided input in the lawsuit.

The last remaining portion of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, which provides businesses with legal protections for hosting other companies’ content, may be coming to an end. (Video: Jonathan Baran/Washington Post)

Gonzalez said he never imagined the incident would be so serious.

She said she couldn’t believe I was here in Washington about to appear in court.

Google spokesman Jos Castaeda declined to comment on the matter, but pointed to a January blog post by Google legal counsel Halimah Delaine Prado.

The court’s ruling could fundamentally change how Americans use the internet, Delane Prado said. She said it can be difficult to recommend content for anything down to small business items on e-commerce platforms.

Although YouTube’s policy prohibits terrorist content, YouTube’s moderation algorithms often overlook new video uploads.

Gonzalez immigrated to the United States from Mexico in 1989 and settled in Whittier, a predominantly Hispanic suburb of Los Angeles where Richard M. Nixon once lived. Gonzales gave birth to Nohemi three years later. By the time she was four years old, Nohemi wanted to go to college, according to Gonzalez. Her mother was a hairdresser and she worked 13 hours a day to save money, but Nomi spent her time reading, attending school, and doing various sports such as swimming, soccer and track and field. rice field.

Gonzalez said she participated in whatever she could. Nohemi graduated from high school and left home to attend the industrial design program at California State University, Long Beach.

We were very close, but at the same time she was independent, self-sufficient, and had her own life at a very young age, Gonzalez said.

In a YouTube video posted seven months before her death, Nohemi presented at a design fair, showing off lighting fixtures inspired by the majestic landscapes of Southern California’s beaches, the Grand Canyon and Moab Arch. . She talks about her passion for design and she tells her audience how lucky she feels to be able to do what she loves.

There are many people going through life, but they haven’t found their passion. I feel lucky because a lot of people don’t have access to higher education.

At university, Nohemi worked as a faculty assistant. Her mother believes her true dream was to stay in academia and become a design professor and share her love of things with her other students.

She had it in her heart, she always wanted to teach, Gonzalez said.

Nohemi also found time in college to run, hike, surf and travel, her mother said.

She took me to Catalina Island once for my birthday. She was always on the move, Gonzalez said. She was very happy because it was her dream to go to Paris. she lived a dream

Lawyers for the Gonzales family have focused their discussion on YouTube’s recommendation algorithm that selects videos for a given user to watch on the video site. By specifically promoting Islamic State videos, they argue, YouTube is going beyond what is protected by his Section 230.

Section 230, part of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, is credited with helping tech giants rise thanks to its liability protections. But it has also been criticized for being outdated, written before much of the world became dependent on the Internet. He’s one of the few bipartisan issues in Congress, but attempts to fix it have been unsuccessful.

A day after the Supreme Court hears Gonzalez’s case, a judge is set to take up a related case brought by the family of a victim of a terrorist attack suing a social media company hosting Islamic State content.

Google, other technology companies, and many internet freedom groups argue that cutting into the protections provided by Section 230 would have a near-apocalyptic impact on the internet.

Google general counsel Delaine Prado said in a blog post that there could be no further risk. A decision to undermine Section 230 would result in websites removing potentially controversial content or turning a blind eye to objectionable content.

And other results may occur. YouTube and other social media sites rely on user-generated content to fill the platform and bring in viewers who display profitable ads. Businesses can also drown in lawsuits from people who disagree with the company’s decisions to allow or disallow the publication of certain content.

Attorneys for the Gonzalez family say the concerns are exaggerated. It’s simple for them. The world’s largest and most profitable companies should not be allowed to endorse terrorist content and should be held accountable for doing so.

Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, president and founder of Shurat HaDin, said it is no different than a bank processing money transfers between terrorist groups. Section 230 may have made sense when it was passed, but companies have grown into responsible giants, she said.

25 years later, it’s a different picture. They have the algorithms, they have the tools, they use content as their business model, he said, Darshan-Leitner. This is why the time has come to reconsider Article 230.

She founded the organization in the early 2000s and has led lawsuits against numerous banks, companies and countries. Shurat HaDin said she won more than $2 billion in judgments and secured hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation for victims of violent terrorist attacks. The organization is funded entirely by private donations and receives no funding from the State of Israel or any other government, Darshan Leitner said.

In 2015, the organization sued Facebook for hosting social media posts, messages, and memes it claimed encouraged young Palestinians to attack Israeli citizens. filed separate lawsuits against the social media giant on behalf of three individuals.

Darshan Leitner said members of the Los Angeles Jewish community who were familiar with Shurat Haddin’s work first connected the group to the Gonzales family.

It’s important for Gonzales to remember his daughter and try to find ways in which her memory can make a positive difference. One of her sons has a daughter named after her sister.

Nohemi’s energy and desire to experience life still inspires her, Gonzalez said.

I worked 12, 13, 14 hours a day at the barbershop and she was going around with school friends, she said. we learned from her. Now we’re trying to relax a little and be a little like her.

