Google Magic Eraser vs Samsung Object Eraser: Which is Better?

The Object Erase feature is one of the best features in the smartphone photo space, making it easy to remove that photo bomber (and other features) for pristine photos.

This is nothing new, as we saw rudimentary interpretations of this feature in the early 2010s. However, both Google and Samsung have launched new generation modes in the last few years in the form of Magic Eraser and Object Eraser respectively.

So which solution is actually better? I collected some photos from my library and applied Google’s and Samsung’s Object Erase tools to a Pixel 7 Pro and a Galaxy S23 Ultra respectively.

test method

Google Pixel 7 Pros mode works by automatically detecting erasable objects, highlighting them and asking you to erase them all. So this was our first choice, after which we manually circled/brushed the desired subject/object.

Samsung’s tool, on the other hand, tries to automatically detect objects that can be erased, but doesn’t highlight them. However, if the Samsungs tool does detect it, you can tap on something to quickly erase it. So this was the recommended method of object deletion here. Failing this, I again manually circled or brushed over the desired item.

In any case, I didn’t circle or brush items that weren’t properly removed by auto-detection. However, I was able to roll back the changes and try turning or brushing again.

Basic object deletion

OriginalGoogle Magic EraserSamsung Object Eraser

The first round of testing begins by erasing a fairly standard person in this Deauville seaside shot.

Samsung’s finished product still contains small shadows, but both phones did a great job of weeding out people. , sand piles, etc.) didn’t work when it looked plausible. That being said, Samsung’s approach seems to corrupt the background.

Winner: Google wins by a small margin.

OriginalGoogle Magic EraserSamsung Object Eraser

Another relatively easy test at first glance is at this cavernous street art gallery. The most obvious target for deletion is the person on the right side of the photo.

Both phones did a good job here, but they weren’t perfect: both the Magic Eraser and the Samsungs Object Eraser left a distinct shadow over where the person was standing. If you zoom in on the , you can also see some blurring in the edited area, much worse on the Samsung. gave sharper results.

When it comes to basic object deletion, the difference is in the details.

It’s also worth noting that the Magic Eraser accurately erased the person near the center of the image. Samsung did not recognize this person and only urged them to remove them and chunks of artwork at once. Magic Eraser also suggested removing portraits of people in the distant background. Needless to say, I chose neither option.

OriginalGoogle Magic EraserSamsung Object Eraser

A final basic comparison is a photo of a military jet plane with a jet airliner passing in the foreground. Both modes make it easy to identify jetliners against a clear sky background, so you should have no trouble identifying jetliners.

Both phones passed the test with flying colors, though you can see a faint smudge in the editing area of ​​both snaps when you zoom in. However, the smudge is more visible on the Samsung version.

Winner: Google’s phone won by a very close margin here.

take things up a notch

Both object removal modes were useful for the image above at worst, but what about the more difficult photos?

OriginalGoogle Magic EraserSamsung Object Eraser

The next test starts with this old photo I took. A bridge over rock formations. Can Magic Eraser and Samsungs Object Eraser make it look like nobody was there?

Neither phone was really perfect here. Google Magic Eraser tried to add the obscured bridge railing to the image, but the alignment failed. However, Samsung’s object removal tool left behind a blurry smudge that’s visible without zooming in.

OriginalGoogle Magic EraserSamsung Object Eraser

Another medium-sized challenge with erasing objects is this trash can next to your artwork. More specifically, I wanted to know how each phone handles the intersection of floor tile lines.

Samsung and Google’s modes did a decent job of hiding the Trash without ghosting or smudging, but we see two very different approaches to the background. Google’s erase tool missed the point here, but Samsung was able to actually connect the lines formed by the floor tiles. The area Samsung replaced was pretty low-res compared to its surroundings, but I’d rather have a low-res edited background visible in that part than a mess of high-res garbage.

OriginalGoogle Magic EraserSamsung Object Eraser

The following comparisons are not about deleting objects. Instead, we’ve removed the ugly purple light flare that partially obscures the cat.

The Magic Eraser was certainly the preferred choice here, and did a great job of filling in the fur under the ears and removing any traces of light flare.The Samsung Object Eraser tool didn’t do a bad job, but the The fur is certainly a little too long and you can still see a purple tint.

Winner: Google, with a beard.

Deleting Objects in Hard Mode

All of the following images are more important challenges for today’s smartphone object removal technology.

OriginalGoogle Magic EraserSamsung Object Eraser

Starting with a photo of an artist (Tarja Turunen) partially obscured by hand clapping, much work is in place for Google and Samsung’s object removal modes. Neither hit the high notes, but in different ways. Google’s object removal mode didn’t guess the background as well as Samsung’s tool. And you can clearly see the outline of the hand even in the finished result.

Contrary to previous rounds, Google’s Magic Eraser faded when it came to the most challenging scenes.

The Samsungs Object Eraser, on the other hand, did an excellent job of interpreting and filling the background (check out the area to the left of the musician). Samsung’s tools were also great at removing hands, but there’s still a faint outline here.The Magic Eraser definitely came out on top when it came to filling in the rest of the musician’s body. rice field.

Winner: We used to call this a draw.

OriginalGoogle Magic EraserSamsung Object Eraser

The penultimate comparison is difficult because these cars are not well defined at all. Also, the Object Eraser mode seems to be aimed at people and much smaller objects. Needless to say, I didn’t have high hopes for going into either mode.

Samsung is definitely the winner here. Google’s Magic Eraser completely ruined this job, replacing the background with roads and road markings. Samsung’s replacement background rocks are far from perfect, as they are noticeably blurrier than the surrounding environment. But again, our background is more blurry than the wrong one.

Winner: Samsung, close.

OriginalGoogle Magic EraserSamsung Object Eraser

A final comparison shot is this beautiful Parisian cafe decorated with lots of flowers. In this shot, I was trying to drive people away. A busy background will definitely complicate matters.

The good news is that both phones found these people automatically, Samsung lets you delete them with a tap, and Google lets you erase everything with a single button. , the red unattended package remains in the photo, accidentally making the menu on the left wider than it actually is (despite the entire menu being clearly visible at first).

That said, the Samsung Object Eraser still struggled here, with more visible dirt where the person on the far left used to be, and a lower-res, less-defined approach to filling in the blanks.

Who will be the final winner?

Both Google and Samsung have powerful object erasing capabilities on their phones. It’s clear that this feature has gone from being a novelty many years ago to being something that can actually be used to touch up a wide variety of photos.

It’s also interesting to see how Google and Samsung differ in their approach to background replacement. This approach is profitable when it works, but can also look horribly weird when it doesn’t.

Google’s Magic Eraser has had more success than Samsung’s Object Eraser, but both tools are worth using.

Samsung’s approach, on the other hand, often looks like a video game that suffers from texture pop-ins. Come to think of it, the object eraser seems to be better at matching patterns than the magic eraser.

Overall, Google’s object elimination approach was the winner in most of the comparisons here (5-3). But it was a pleasant surprise that Samsung was able to catch up and even beat Google in some difficult scenarios.

FAQ

How do I use Object Eraser on my Samsung phone?

To use Object Eraser on your Galaxy phone, you need to open the desired image in the Gallery app, tap the pencil icon to edit, and tap the 3-dot icon to select Object Eraser.

Which Samsung phones have Object Eraser?

Object Eraser works with various Samsung phones running One UI 3.1 or later, including Galaxy S10 and newer S-series phones, Galaxy Note 20 series, all Galaxy foldable phones, and some Galaxy A-series phones. available on mobile phones.

How do I use Magic Eraser on my Google Pixel phone?

To use Magic Eraser on your Pixel device, open Google Photos, tap the image you want, tap[編集]>[ツール]>[Magic Eraser]must be tapped.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidauthority.com/google-magic-eraser-vs-samsung-object-eraser-3285666/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

