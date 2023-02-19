After years of using it, I said goodbye to Shazam.This free tool from Google was the biggest culprit





Acquired by Apple in 2017, the Shazam tool has long recognized your favorite songs with a single click. I have to admit I had it installed on my phone for years, but Google has a tool that lets you uninstall it without any fear.

It’s called “Sound Search” and it does what you can accomplish using Shazam. In other words, it recognizes the song that is playing at that moment in a very easy way. A service can be recognized just by humming a melody. I’m looking for the song we’re playing.

How to recognize songs without installing anything thanks to Google Sound Search

What’s interesting about Sound Search is that it’s a tool that integrates directly into the Google search engine, so you don’t need to install any external application. In fact, it’s very easy to use, as you can have your own widget directly on your Android phone’s desktop.

In effect, voice search does the same thing as asking Google Assistant, “What song is this?” but recognition has nothing to do with speed. In fact, if you want to know what song is playing, I recommend using this tool. Because its speed is very fast.

Once recognized, Google will open your browser to display the name of the theme and various pages about that theme, allowing you to find information about the artist in a much more complete way than other similar services such as Shazam. increase. .

Moreover, the way to access this tool is very simple. Just follow these steps:

In the Google Widget or its search engine, click the microphone icon to enable interaction with the Google Assistant. At the bottom of the screen you will find the “Search Songs” option.Press to let the system know which song is playing in the background

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mundoxiaomi.com/trucos/anos-uso-he-dicho-adios-a-shazam-esta-herramienta-gratuita-google-ha-sido-gran-culpable The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

