Irish Digital Innovation Accelerates Middle East Healthcare





In our journey into the future, most industries and sectors are experiencing significant disruption in how new solutions are delivered, operated, or even rejected, often driven by technological advances. The healthcare sector is no exception, and the impact of technology can be felt, with dramatic effects representing a fundamental shift in how healthcare is delivered.

Adopting digital health

Adoption of digital health technology is increasing in the United Arab Emirates. According to Boston Consulting Group survey data, 71% of UAE respondents look up medical information online, 66% book medical appointments online, and 41% use video telemedicine. was doing. These trends continue to grow as more and more people turn to digital health solutions to meet their healthcare needs.

Digital health is revolutionizing the world of healthcare and improving patient outcomes in many ways. This includes many areas such as systems and platforms that enable consumers to manage their lifestyle, wellness and health. Devices that collect, store, or transmit health data. Tools to enhance life sciences and clinical processes. These innovative technologies have the potential to improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and increase access to care through faster diagnostics and home treatment options rather than traditional healthcare facilities.

These technology solutions offer many possibilities for identifying healthcare needs and delivering care, from preventative measures and diagnostics to interventions and self-care management.

The United Arab Emirates and the world are witnessing unprecedented digital health adoption, resulting in patients getting the care they need faster, more conveniently and at a lower cost. At the same time, providers can improve patient outcomes and reduce costs.

Additionally, the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the development, adoption and adoption of digital health solutions, emerging as a critical tool to ensure continuity of care.

Digital health is just an important step into the future that is being felt by both clinicians and patients, but its potential for the future, like the introduction of penicillin, could be a revolutionary leap in healthcare delivery. There is a possibility that

For governments, digital health is an attractive proposition for several reasons. 12% savings opportunity with benefits in healthcare access, quality of care and employee productivity.

According to the McKinsey Global Institute, this equates to annual savings of $1.5 trillion to $3 trillion by 2030. These savings come from increased workforce productivity through automation. Improve patient adherence to medication and accurate management plans, and reduce emergency department visits and hospitalizations. Early access to care and enhanced triage through telemedicine.

arab health

The recent Arab Health exhibition in Dubai showcased a vast array of digital health solutions, demonstrating the level of interest in meeting the needs of healthcare professionals in the region. It’s a market valued at $10 billion across the Middle East and $230 billion worldwide in the next five years.

The country at the forefront of the digital health sector is Ireland. A strong technology, healthcare and academia ecosystem and active government support have made Ireland a hub for technology innovation, development, production and commercialization and a leader in digital healthcare.

Over 20 Irish companies gathered in Dubai last week to showcase their key solutions to healthcare buyers. Most of them belonged to the medical technology sector.

Trends in digital health

Looking to the future, we can envision some futuristic trends in digital health based on today’s innovation direction.

Virtual Reality-Based Consultation in the Metaverse: Virtual reality technology provides patients with immersive, interactive medical consultations when and where they need it, enabling more accurate diagnosis and treatment. Implantable medical devices: The use of implantable medical devices, such as sensors and microchips, to continuously monitor a patient’s health and provide real-time data to healthcare providers. Personalized medicine: The use of a patient’s genetic and medical data to create a personalized treatment plan tailored to an individual’s unique needs. Blockchain-based medical records: Using blockchain technology to create a safe and decentralized system for storing and sharing patient medical records, providing greater privacy and security. 3D printing in medicine: 3D printing is used to create customized medical devices, prosthetics, and even organs for patients.

Digital health technologies are accelerating change in two key ways. Shift care models to proactive, personalized and participatory, repositioning care anytime, anywhere.

The adoption of digital health solutions in the Middle East is gaining momentum, fueled by a clear case for change, readying people across the region to experience state-of-the-art, world-class healthcare.Technology, automation, data By adopting , we will transform local healthcare and ensure that it is delivered in a sustainable and cost-effective manner. These digital health solutions enable us to meet changing patient needs, deliver healthcare at a faster pace, and enable a brighter, healthier future for all.

Eamon Sikafi is a commercial counselor for Enterprise Ireland – MENA.

Eamon Sikafi is a commercial counselor for Enterprise Ireland – MENA.

