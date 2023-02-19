How to pass two-step verification from Twitter to a code app like Google Authenticator





Starting today, if you want to use Twitter’s two-factor authentication via SMS, you’ll need to sign up for Twitter Blue. The team explains that you can continue to use two-factor authentication code applications such as Google Authenticator from your social network. If you use Twitter for free and don’t intend to upgrade to Twitter Blue, don’t worry. You have 30 days to change your authentication settings. This tutorial will show you how to do that step by step.

First, a quick introduction: Google Authenticator is a simple application whose mission is to display a 6-digit numeric code that changes every 30 seconds. That’s exactly the code you should use to verify your identity when you log in.

How to change two-factor authentication to Google Authenticator

Let’s move on. In this case, we’ll be doing the tutorial on Twitter, but it’s also applicable to other services such as Google accounts (obviously!), Facebook, Amazon, Hotmail, and more.

First, install Google Authenticator, available for both Android and iOS, on your smartphone. Once inside the application, you will find that you can configure your first account to apply this dual factor method using a configuration key or QR code. you already have the first part.

First, follow Twitter’s recommendation and fill in your bird social network profile. If you’re on the phone, go to “Settings and Support”, but if you’re accessing it from your PC’s browser, you’ll first need to check “Settings and Support” from “More Options”. General road from here. There is “Settings and Privacy”. Once inside,[セキュリティとアカウント アクセス]Click the menu and[セキュリティ]Click.

Finally, you will see “Two-Factor Authentication”. press. You will see three options for him: “Text Message”, “Authenticator App” and “Security Key”. The first one is paid, but what I’m worried about now is the “authentication app”. What happens if you don’t do this?Due to Twitter’s new regulations, if you have two-factor authentication with SMS enabled and you’re not using Twitter Blue, two-factor authentication will expire on his March 20th. Disabled.

Check the App Authentication option. You will then be asked for your account password. You will be presented with a QR code: yes, it is a code that you will need to scan from the Google Authenticator application you previously installed on your mobile.

If you can’t scan the code (for example, if you’re also using Twitter from your mobile phone,[QR コードをスキャンできませんか?]to get a key to do exactly the same thing.

With either the QR or the key, Google Authenticator will display a 6-digit code and a clock graphic. This is what you need to enter in Twitter (or whatever application you want to protect). After successfully completing this step, Twitter is set up with two-factor authentication using Google Authenticator.

From now on, logging into Twitter is as easy as entering your credentials into the application, as well as entering Google Authenticator and getting a number generated for Twitter (or , more are displayed, but each is correctly identified) and copied to Twitter. If you don’t have time, wait for the next numbered round.

Note: Once set up, you’ll get a one-time backup code that you need to save to sign in to Twitter if you can’t receive text messages or access your authentication methods.

