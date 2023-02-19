google docs: Google Docs: 4 ways to add captions to images





Google Docs is a user-friendly tool for creating documents, but it has some limitations when it comes to adding multimedia content. There is currently no built-in functionality to add captions to inserted images. Still, there are workarounds available to achieve this. If you need captions for your Google Docs images, there are a few options to consider.

There are some workarounds for adding captions to images in Google Docs documents. Google Docs doesn’t have a dedicated facility for adding captions, but there are other ways to achieve this.

How to insert an image into a Google doc Add a caption Drawing features Click where you want to add a caption. Click “Insert” and select “Drawing”. Select New, click Image, and upload the image you want to add a caption to. Click the text box and move it where you want the caption to appear. Customize fonts and other features to your liking.[保存]Click to close the drawing. Captions are saved with the image and can be moved anywhere. If you need to edit the image,[挿入]>[描画]>[新規]>[編集]Click and follow a similar process. Click where you want to add an image to your document to insert a table and add caption text in it.[挿入]>[表]Click[1 x 2]Select the table to make it 1 column and 2 rows. Drag or insert an image into the row above. Enter a caption in the bottom row and adjust the font and size.To remove borders, right-click the table and click[表のプロパティ]Choose.table borders[0 pt]change to[OK]Click. The image and caption are now combined without a line. If you change the position of the caption, the caption will move with the image. Click the image in your document to create a caption using inline text. This will give you some rows on the left below the image. Click on the first row from the left which is the “Inline” option. Place your cursor below the image and type your caption. You can customize the style, font, and size to your liking. However, one of the drawbacks of the inline text method is that the caption does not move with the image if you decide to move it elsewhere in the document. Also, it may not display correctly when opened in another PDF reader.

