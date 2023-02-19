Click here for Google Maps Street View





If you know how to use Street View on Google Maps, you can use your computer, mobile phone, or tablet to visualize your location. This is very useful if you are planning a trip and want to get a feel for the surroundings before going there. It’s also great if you want to show someone where you are, or if you’re just picky.

Learning how to use Street View in Google Maps on your computer or mobile device is super easy. However, the steps are slightly different for computers and mobile devices, and different for iPhone/iPad and Android. This guide will cover them all.

Learn how to use Google Maps Street View.

How to use Google Maps Street View

Before you begin, download the Google Maps app if you’re using a mobile device. See Google Maps on the Google Play Store (opens in a new tab) and Google Maps on the Apple App Store (opens in a new tab).

In Street View, the blue line marks the road as it’s driven and photographed by a Google Street View car, creating a series of images that record the entire road.

A blue dot is an image of a specific location, usually taken and uploaded by other Google Maps users, such as Tom’s Guide senior editor Anthony Spadafora.

How to use Google Maps Street View: Android

1. Open the Google Maps app.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Search or find a place on the map.

(Image credit: Google)

3. Long press a road or location on the map and tap the image window in the bottom left.

(Image credit: Google)

4. In the top window, tap the floor arrows to move.

(Image credit: Google)

6. By default, the bottom window will display a map showing where you can go. Locations that can be navigated and viewed in Street View are indicated by blue lines and blue dots.

(Image credit: Google) How to use Street View in Google Maps

1. Open the Google Maps app.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Search or find a place on the map.

(Image credit: Google)

3. Long press a road or location on the map and tap the bottom left image window.

(Image credit: Google)

4. Navigate the map by tapping the arrows on the floor. Tap the arrow symbol to view the map in split screen.

(Image credit: Google)

5. A map will appear in the bottom window showing where you can go. Locations that can be navigated and viewed in Street View are indicated by blue lines and blue dots.

(Image credit: Google) How to use Street View in Google Maps: Mac & Windows PC

1. Go to google.com/maps (opens in a new tab).

(Image credit: Google)

2. Find the place you want to explore in Street View.

(Image credit: Google)

3. Left click and drag the orange Pegman icon in the lower right corner. Drag the pegman to the location you want to check and release the pegman to enter Street View.

(Image credit: Google)

4. Click the arrows on the floor to move around the map. The map view appears in the lower left map window.

(Image credit: Google)

Now you know how to use Street View in Google Maps. You’re well-equipped to scout future destinations or roam different neighborhoods.

For more Google Maps tutorials, be sure to read our guides on how to share your location on Google Maps and how to measure distance on Google Maps. There are also tutorials for other software. Check out our guide on how to use ChatGPT.

