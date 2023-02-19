New Technology and Science: We are making progress every day. This is good news for the planet.





Anurag Bansal

Do not bet on the technology sector. The industry has historically bounced back from setbacks with revenge. No reason not to do so again.

The pace of innovation and the exponential convergence of technologies are driving unprecedented momentum to solve global challenges, including climate change. Doing so inevitably breaks old business models to make way for new ones. Joseph Schumpeter, in his 1942, first characterized creative destruction as innovation in manufacturing processes that increased productivity, constantly transforming the economic structure from within, constantly destroying the old, and constantly creating the new. described as a process of industrial mutation that produces

Investments in technology have generated enormous wealth over the last few decades. However, the nature of technology is growth-oriented, with high risk and high return. Therefore, in a risk-averse environment like the one we are in, the market is likely to cut back on investment, leading to a sector correction. I’m primarily talking about IT companies that sell technology-related hardware and software, not companies like Alphabet and Meta that primarily generate advertising revenue. The sector regularly sees sharp stock price declines, often leading many to believe the industry could remain in a bear market for an extended period of time.

2022 is one of them, and many are calling it the tech wreck of 2022, assuming that the best days of the IT department may be over, at least for the foreseeable future. Rising interest rates, geopolitical fragility and fears of disruptions in the supply chain are hitting tech stocks and their IPO markets. Meritech’s analysis suggests that the cumulative market capitalization of the fastest growing software as a service (SaaS) stock has fallen by almost 70%. His IPO volume in the tech sector fell 80% year-on-year in the first half of 2022, while the number of late-stage funding rounds for emerging startups collapsed.

But as the chart below (S&P Tech Index and MSCI World IT Index compared to S&P 500 Index) shows, over the past 25 years, the tech sector has been in a risk-off environment and has recovered faster and stronger than other sectors. Did. subsequent market. The index considered here includes companies such as Alphabet and Meta, but outperforms even without them.

Would you oppose a turnaround in the tech sector, especially now that innovation is accelerating and not only solving epic challenges, but creating more value for each company and industry?

Technological advances are coming to a point where they themselves provide additional resources to accelerate innovation. Ray Kurzweil calls this the Law of Accelerating Returns.

Consider this; until a decade ago, every country seemed to prefer solar power as the solution to carbon emissions from electricity generation. Revolutionary innovations that have lowered the installation cost of solar power, making it comparable to fossil fuels, have led governments to favor solar power. All governments around the world now have ambitious solar PV deployment targets. Last year, a record $1.1 trillion was invested in clean energy transitions around the world.

We all know that the arrival of smartphones has brought about a transformation. Remember how quickly landlines replaced cell phones? Smartphones are now widespread. It democratized and de-monetized some services and products that we used separately. Now you can have Wi-Fi on an airplane at 34,000 feet. It was unthinkable just a few years ago. Imagine how much business activity would increase and society would improve when people in other unconnected worlds were given access to the Internet through programs such as Elon Musk’s OneWeb program. Try it.

Disruption is not confined to a country or a particular economic sector. Technology is becoming a core part of every company’s growth strategy. No industry is immune to technology. Innovation is advancing rapidly to make everything bigger, better, faster and cheaper.

All businesses are integrating technology to connect more closely with customers anywhere in the world, innovate faster, and operate more efficiently. Cloud computing has helped us through the difficult times of COVID-19, allowing businesses to continue working remotely during the lockdown. Industrial processes and service sectors are digitized and decisions are made using data. A digital twin helps you virtually see the possible outcomes of a particular solution and adjust accordingly to get the desired outcome. AI/ML and the Internet of Things are becoming pervasive in decision making. DNA sequencing and gene editing have the potential to treat, even cure, chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespans. Imagine the chaos ChatGPT is causing in various industries.

Human evolution may have peaked physically, but our minds are limitless and continue to evolve and innovate. In our lifetimes, we may see paradigm shifts in the way we live, interact, trade and travel, and find solutions to leaving a better planet than we inherited.

(Anurag Bansal is a Disruption Analyst. He explores how unprecedented innovation (hardware) can be harnessed with creative imagination, forward thinking and organized action (software). to help you understand, the views expressed here are personal and do not represent any organization or entity)

