Google asks employees to rewrite all answers in detail to correct ChatGPT rival Bard’s mistakes.

By Divyanshi Sharma: Google tried to counter the viral AI chatbot ChatGPT by introducing its own AI-powered chatbot Bard. However, within days of its launch, Bard was criticized for mishandling and factual errors. To improve chatbot answers, Google now relies on human knowledge and asks employees to correct chatbot mistakes.

CNBC reports that Google’s vice president of search, Prabhakar Raghavan, sent an email to employees asking them to help them work on Bard and rewrite their responses. The report further states that the email also contained a link to a do’s and don’ts page containing instructions for the employee to work with his Bard.

Google asks employees for help

The documentation states that Bard learns best by example, so taking the time to carefully rewrite your answers goes a long way toward improving the mode. ”

In the document, Raghavan said Bard is still in its early stages, despite being an “exciting technology.” He adds: “We feel a huge responsibility to do it right. Joining Dogfood helps us accelerate the training of our model and test its load capacity (not to mention that trying Bard is actually is a lot of fun!).

Do’s and Don’ts

Coming to the list of dos and don’ts, Google asked employees to make sure Bird’s responses were “polite, casual and approachable”. , adds that the tone should be neutral and without opinion. Since the main focus of AI chatbots is to respond in a human-like manner while remaining neutral, Google seems to be trying to make responses more like ChatGPT.

The list of prohibited things seems to be long. Employees are asked to “avoid inference based on race, national origin, gender, age, religion, sexual orientation, political ideology, location, or similar categories.” or “implicit emotions or claim to have had a human-like experience.”

Additionally, if an employee finds the bard offering “legal, medical, or financial advice” or coming up with hateful and abusive answers, the employee may You should give that answer a thumbs up and report it to the search team.

employee incentives

Google also announced incentives for employees who decide to work on improving Bard. Those who contribute to correcting mistakes in the chatbot will earn the “Moma badge” displayed on their internal profile. In addition to this, the top 10 contributors will be invited to a special listening session by Raghavan.

