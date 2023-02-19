Google Calendar is now automatically enabling spam protection





While malicious actors maliciously attack Google Classroom and Calendar invitations, Google has been less than ideal in finding ways to mitigate this loophole. Basically anyone can insert your email address into an invitation and send a request to connect to these services.

The same scammers put misleading information in the invitation description, asking you to visit a phishing website or asking you to provide personal information in some way. In other instances, inappropriate content has been seen cluttering inboxes. This is totally unacceptable, especially if Google Classroom users are concerned.

Now, the company appears to have automatically enabled spam-blocking measures in Calendar to prevent such situations from getting out of hand.I got this message myself and unfortunately before I screenshot the popup[了解]I clicked to close the popup. Luckily, Android Police was able to acquire one of hers (see below).

As you can see, a dialog box appears indicating that invitations from people you don’t know won’t automatically appear in your calendar. Google then explains that you can reply to the email invitation and have it appear in your calendar. This simple fix can save you from seeing a lot of junk you don’t want to see on your schedule.

Well, unless, oddly enough, Google accidentally filled out a promotional email for the day’s event. Either way, let us know in the comments if this new option is automatically enabled or if you’ve seen calendar spam in the past.

[設定の管理]to tap[招待状の追加オプション]Screen is displayed. Here you can choose to show invitations in your calendar by default only if you know the sender or only if you reply by email. This won’t stop you from receiving spam emails, and there is clearly more work for Google to do to filter out spam emails without depending on the end user, but that’s about the next six months or so. Take a closer look at what happens in

