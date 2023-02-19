Laid-off Google manager aims to start new company with six ex-colleagues





A furloughed Google manager said he was starting a company with six colleagues who also lost their jobs. Henry Kirk told Insider that he’s committed to launching his design studio until the end of March. He said it “smells” Google cutting work email after his eight years, but he’s ready to do his own thing. Loading Something is loading.

The fired Google manager said he was trying to start a company with six former Google colleagues and spent six weeks doing it.

Henry Kirk, who spent eight years working to improve the iOS and Android experience in Google apps, told Insider he was laid off on Jan. 20.

“I was pretty disappointed for about five minutes, and then I said, ‘I still have a family to look after, I’ve learned a lot, and I think I’m ready to do my own thing.’ I did,” said Kirk.

He immediately texted the team to see who else was affected and learned that most of them had been fired. They started a group chat for moral support, he said.

Given how much Kirk enjoyed working with the team, Kirk asked in a group chat who could help him launch a startup with him.

Six people agreed on the idea of ​​helping him build a design and development studio not only in San Francisco, but also in New York.

Kirk said he will take the position of general managing partner. “First of all, the goal is to take on some projects so we can start paying the bills,” he said.

“Super Dangerous”

He gave himself and his colleagues until the end of March, when the 60-day layoff notice period ended, to establish a solid foundation for the company. This means he has only six weeks left to land the project.

Insiders have confirmed Kirk’s employment at Google and reviewed his exit email.

Asked about the time limit, Kirk said he and his colleagues agreed on a cutoff point because starting a business was “very risky.”

“Not all the people I work with are in the same financial situation. Some have families to take care of, some don’t. Some people have it, some people don’t,” he said.

Kirk’s broader plans for the company include helping other startups grow and raise capital, conducting engineering projects for companies without the appropriate experience, and providing design and research tools for other companies’ apps and websites. will be

“We’ve worked together for years, so we already know everyone’s strengths,” Kirk said.

Google U

Kirk said he loves working at Google. He liked his job, his employees and his culture. He has learned how to be both a great engineer and a great manager.

“Working at Google doesn’t feel like a job, it’s more like going to Google University. “Unfortunately, they chose for me when I graduated.”

The way Google blocked his email eight years later “stinks,” Kirk said. However, he hopes to carry the positive work environment he experienced at Google into his new business.

Google did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.

