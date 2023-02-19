Google India declares WFH until the weekend, respecting the privacy of those affected





Google India, which laid off 453 employees across its division on Thursday night, circulated an email on the same day asking all existing employees to work from home until Sunday (the company will working until Friday).

A source familiar with the matter told BusinessLine that Sanjay Gupta, country head and vice president of Google India, sent out a ton of emails to employees. Some of his Google executives took to his social media platforms to be shocked by the news, but the email was accompanied by mass layoffs. Some LinkedIn posts were evocative about the impact the news had on them.

As we look back at the news of retirement, we realize that life has a way of throwing curveballs. It saddens me to leave such a great team behind…I can do the job, if you know of a developer advocate, android developer or full stack developer position please let me know, he said Anuj Garg said in his LinkedIn post.

Hello everyone. My role at Google has been affected by the latest round of layoffs within the organization. So I am looking for a new role in product management.Thank you for your support, said another former Googler, Arjun Naringe

Also Read: Doing Our Best to Help Affected Staff: Google India

Thanks to you, I’m safe this time. However, I am watching this situation closely and the uncertainty over the past 4-5 weeks has been painful. Only those directly affected can truly understand the difficulty. Jyotish Bhaskar, Software Engineer at Google, asks you to provide your support during this difficult time.

We feel well each of our team members have left us and will deal with it differently. I will, he said in an email on Thursday.

Gupta also assured the company is providing benefits, welfare services and resources to help them get through this period.

Severance packages for affected Google employees are personal and based on factors such as length of service. Remaining her 2022 bonus, unused paid vacation, medical insurance, employment assistance services, her Employee Assistance Program (EAP) services for Google employees and their dependents, and immigration assistance to those in need. Offers. He also emailed.

Also Read: Android Case: US Tech Giants Google and Amazon Spur Before NCLAT

He also said Google would not share the list because it respects the privacy of those affected.

However, know that your manager can see if someone from your immediate team is leaving and can share that information with you. While reaching out to an affected colleague, they are likely going through a series of daunting emotions, and the conversation takes care to give them space to process the news. There is a need.

This is Google’s first layoff in India after parent company Alphabet Inc announced on January 20 that it would lay off 12,000 employees or 6% of its total workforce.

The company is facing a wall with stiff competition emanating from Microsoft in developing an AI-enabled search engine. In India, Google also faces potential threats to its existing business model after India’s Competition Commission ordered him to pay his 1,337.76 kroner fine for abuse of dominance in the Android ecosystem. doing.

Also Read: The Android Case: The Heart of Google’s Debate Before NCLAT So Far

Meanwhile, Gupta has ensured that employees who received the email are not subject to layoffs. If you are receiving this email, please add that out of respect for the privacy of those affected, you will not be sharing lists, and assume your role has not been impacted by these changes.

Businessline attempted to reach out to Google spokespeople via email and message for comment, but did not receive a response.

Published February 19, 2023

