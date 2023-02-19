Instagram now allows users to post GIFs in comments. Here’s how it works:





Instagram, a popular photo and video sharing app owned by Facebook, recently introduced a new feature that allows users to post GIFs in comments. This exciting feature offers new ways for users to express themselves and adds a fun and dynamic element to the app’s already active community.

GIFs (Graphics Interchange Format images) are short, looping animations that can convey a wide range of emotions, reactions, and sentiments. They have become a popular form of communication on social media, and his GIFs in Instagram’s new commenting feature bring this trend to the app’s users.

To use this new feature, users simply tap the “Add Comment” button on an Instagram post, tap the GIF button, then search and select a GIF from the app’s extensive library. Users can browse and select trending GIFs of her, or use the search bar to find a specific GIF of her that matches a comment. This feature is currently rolling out to select users around the world, so you may have to wait a bit before using this feature.

This feature adds a new layer of interactivity to Instagram’s comments section, allowing users to interact with their posts and others in more playful and creative ways. For example, users can use her GIFs to express reactions to posts, add humor to conversations, or simply make comments stand out.

Besides allowing GIFs in comments, Instagram has also rolled out another new feature called Instagram Channels, which is similar to the idea of ​​Telegram’s channels. can be shared with This feature is also slowly rolling out and will be available to all creators soon.

