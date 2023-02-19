Out of budget? Consider These Affordable Android Smartphones Under Rs 8000





While smartphones are getting better and better, they are also getting more expensive. That said, the phone company offers affordable smartphones to cater to budget shoppers, these devices offer the latest specs and most of them are also his 4G network. Compatible.

Check out some of the best smartphones available in India for under Rs 8,000.

The Moto E13 is the most affordable phone that supports Dolby Atmos. Moto E13

The Moto E13 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for just Rs 7,999. This device is available from Flipkart and is powered by the Unisoc T606 processor. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD screen with a waterdrop notch and is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

The smartphone is IP52 rated and is also splash resistant. This is also the country’s most affordable smartphone with support for Dolby Atmos audio.In addition to all this, the phone comes with the latest Android 13 Go edition, making it a great choice for entry-level hardware. has been changed.

Samsung’s Galaxy A03 comes with a 48MP primary camera. Samsung Galaxy A03

If you’re looking for an affordable smartphone from Samsung, the Galaxy A03 is available on Amazon for Rs 7,950. This device offers 3GB of his RAM, 32GB of internal storage and is based on the Unisoc Tiger T606 SoC. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch screen and a 5,000 mAh battery. The highlight of this device is the 48MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture.

Budget phone with 90Hz refresh rate. techno spark 9

A Tecno Spark 9 with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is also available for Rs 7,999. The device is based on Mediatek Helio G37 SoC, runs on Android 12 OS and has a custom skin on top. The device features his 6.6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This is unprecedented at this price point. In addition, it has a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 10 W fast charging.

A smartphone with a fingerprint sensor on the back. Redmi 10A

Currently Redmi 10A is priced at Rs 7,999 on Croma which is probably one of the best smartphones in India under Rs 8,000. It is powered by a decent Mediatek Helio G25 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage supporting 4G networking. Likewise, the device also has features such as a fingerprint sensor and multi-camera system, and he packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery that delivers over two days of battery life on a single charge.

The body of this phone is made using plastic, which makes it highly durable, and the device also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The device has a large 6.53-inch HD display, making it perfect for consuming hours of content on platforms like YouTube without any problems.

The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery. realme narzo 50i prime

The realme narzo 50i prime is another great choice under Rs 8,000. With a retail price of Rs 7,999, the device also offers his 3GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage and is powered by the Unisoc T612 processor. This smartphone has a unique design with one huge 8MP resolution camera on the back and also his 5MP selfie camera on the front, both capable of recording HD videos.

The device features a 6.5-inch HD display with a waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone also has a micro USB port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The textured back panel of this phone not only looks trendy, but also enhances the grip of the device.

Phone with standard Android UI.Nokia C20 Plus

If you want an Android phone with standard Android UI for less than Rs 8,000, the Nokia C20 Plus is currently listed on Reliance Digital for just Rs 7,999. The device offers 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A processor, and is free of bloatware and third-party apps.

The device is powered by the go edition of Android 11 OS and is less resource intensive than regular Android. Additionally, the device also features a dual camera system with an 8MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary sensor. Additionally, the 4,950 mAh battery should ensure a battery life of at least 2 days under normal usage conditions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/affordable-android-smartphones-under-rs-8000-8454529/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos