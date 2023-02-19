The best game developers to watch in 2023





You may have noticed that gaming has improved greatly lately. Most of the top gamers will be able to tell you that, with innovation taking over the gaming field exponentially in the past decade or so. Today, whether gamers are after shooters or fantasy titles, the products to choose from are impressively wide-ranging largely due to game developers who manage to offer us improved products on a fairly regular basis.

From console to mobile games, some of the biggest game developers in the industry are bringing new and improved products to global audiences. As the gaming industry continues to thrive, the amount of quality video game developers making the right noise with a number of excellent games is also exploding. In fact, the sheer number of innovative releases is great in 2023, when games are in the best shape ever. The biggest game developers certainly deserve the praise they receive as a result, with many of them being watched closely by the gaming community before any exciting releases usually come out. If you are keen to pursue any developer, let’s take a look at some of the best and most talented companies below.

bioware

A Canadian company that’s been behind some of the best games around, BioWare is actually owned by another major player in the space, Electronic Arts, and has produced a number of PC and console favorites. Some of the company’s most successful game products include the Mass Effect series and the Baldur’s Gate games, along with a host of other great products.

Gameloft

When delving into the extensive selection of popular game versions that have taken over the entire market, options like Assassin’s Creed are undoubtedly there. The French company developed by Gameloft is not only behind the popular action-adventure open world versions, with other features such as Hero of Sparta and Castle of Magic. A game development company with a catalog of successful creations, Gameloft has won a number of awards for its range of titles.

freak game

If you’ve immersed yourself in Pokemon games over the years, you have a lot to thank Game Freak for. Based in Japan, the company has been making games since 1989, with the biggest releases of the bunch including popular Pokemon titles like Pokemon Red, Pokemon Blue, and Pokemon Yellow. Game Freak is expected to bring more masterpieces to mass audiences in the near future.

Playtech

When it comes to mobile games, casino games have come to the fore in recent times. Playtech is one of the major players in the casino game development business and is the company behind some of the biggest and best casino games out there. Currently, casino players are exploring Norse mythology-themed games such as Age of the Norse Gods: King of Asgard, a product that features familiar characters from the genre, such as Thor. Playtech’s successful releases don’t end there, although most of the major online casino sites host a range of the company’s innovative casino releases.

Zynga

Along with mobile casino games, social media products that can be used through sites such as Facebook have also emerged. Zynga products are exactly that, though they can also be downloaded away from social media, with players able to explore titles like Farm Ville and Zynga Poker with ease. For people after simple games that help them pass the time, Zynga certainly hits the mark.

Other game developers to watch in 2023 include Rare, Beenox, EA Dice, PopCap Games, Ubisoft, Naughty Dog Inc, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Epic Games, Insomniac Games Inc.

