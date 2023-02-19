The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the new king of camera phones





Much like Manchester City’s seemingly inexorable march to success, Samsung doesn’t even have to try any harder to deliver when it comes to flagship smartphones. – Monthly meetings with Guardiola about how to build an engine that’s dazzlingly smooth from every angle. Proof of a never-ending winning formula.

At first glance, you might cry that these handsets are slightly different in style and content than their previous incarnations, but that’s often true. Not much, but it’s under the hood where the real magic happens.The prowess of the custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the tech specs of the quad-lens setup, and the gorgeous display that really shows the change.And the S23 After spending some time testing the Ultra, we’re confident that we’ve reached the pinnacle of what a quality smartphone should look like.

raw technical speed

The Galaxy S23 Ultra’s main upgrade is its custom-made processor. Previously, depending on where you were in the world, you were stuck with either the Samsung Exynos (for Europeans) or the Qualcomm Snapdragon variant (rest of the world). rice field. The Eurocentric model felt a little lackluster when it came to extending battery life. Manage apps and multiple tasks. But Samsung and his burgeoning relationship with Qualcomm now have chips for every smartphone, everywhere.

This way, you get a supercharged F1-grade engine to power extraordinary cameras, next-level displays, and keep things moving at the device’s breakneck speed. Remarkably efficient when it comes to battery retention. and efficiency. Ultimately, most people use this multitasking monster to wreck games like Genshin Impact and Candy Crush’s spot on the go, but the S23 Ultra handles all of these and ties it up with a chicken pen. Handles quite a lot with the zeal of a lion that hasn’t been. .

ultimate camera phone

If gaming isn’t your bag, the chip puts all the power into a very well-specified camera setup, making this one of the most complete camera phones available. , it’s the first Samsung smartphone with a ridiculous 200MP wide sensor. Put it all together with dual 10MP (3x and 10x) lenses and a 12MP ultra-wide, and you’ll be ready to capture your dream photos in any light setting.

A new nightography system lets you get all the precision out of your low-light shots without washing out your subject. And with the built-in functionality of apps like TikTok and Snapchat, you can capture your hilarious clips in high definition and instantly have your fans going crazy. Our favorite upgrade is the Stabilization System, which stabilizes swaying hands while shooting and taking photos to eliminate shake and deliver the sharpest shots.

Widespread use of large mobile phones

With all that tech stuffed inside, the S23 Ultra follows the ever-present trend of bigger = better. The S22 Ultra boils down to a flatter display with sharper edges. For the average Joe, this is about the same design ethos as before, but if that matters, it’s 6 grams heavier and just as unwieldy as most other plus-size handsets on the market.

