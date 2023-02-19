iOS 16.4 public beta includes new features and emojis like pink hearts





The next iOS minor release usually goes into beta within a day or two of the previous version’s main public release. So when iOS 16.3 released his January 23rd, he expected the 16.4 beta to start on January 24th. This is unusual, but the first beta release of iOS 16.4 finally arrived on February 16th, after more than three weeks. Its contemporaries (iPadOS 16.4, watchOS 9.4, and macOS 13.3) also entered beta at the same time. The final release of iOS 16.4 he expects in March, possibly at Apple’s spring event.

Update 2/19: Public Beta is now available for testers.

iOS 16.4: What’s New

Here are some of the notable changes and additions in iOS 16.4. We will continue to update this section as further changes are discovered.

New emojis: This release adds emojis that are part of the Unicode 15.0 standard. A trembling face (side-by-side like “no”), some heart colors including pink hearts that weren’t weird before, left and right push hands, some new animals (elk, goose) , jellyfish), and some food and musical instruments.

Web Push Notifications: This release adds support for web push notifications. Web apps stored on the home screen can use the standard HTML5 Web Push API to send system notifications via the Push API, Notifications API, and Service Workers. The website should ask for permissions, just like an app, and should respond to user actions (such as tapping a “subscribe” button).

Home Architecture Upgrade: The home architecture upgrade pulled from the iOS 16.2 release is back in iOS 16.4. This is separate from the upgraded Home app and remains.

New Podcasts app: A new Podcasts app across iPhone, iPad, and CarPlay improves the Up Next queue and adds features like episode filtering and the ability to browse by season.

5G: Standalone support for T-Mobile users with faster speeds where available.

Widget: New wallet widget for easy tracking of orders.

Mastadon support: automatic preview of links in messages, similar to Twitter.

New beta requirement: If your device is registered as a beta tester,[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェア アップデート]can be opened. A new menu lets you choose whether you want no beta updates, developer beta updates (if applicable), or public beta updates. Developers will also need an authorized developer account to install updates, not just a profile.

iOS 16.4: Release date

We expect iOS 16.4 to be released at least in late February, or possibly in March. Apple is rumored to hold a spring event to coincide with the release of the full version update.

iOS 16.4: How to install the public beta

Apple released the public beta of iOS 16.4 on Friday, February 17th. Here’s how to get it on your iPhone:

on the Apple Beta page[サインアップ]Click to register with your Apple ID. Log in to the beta software program.[iOS デバイスを登録]Click. (If you signed up for a beta version of an earlier version last year, you may need to uninstall that profile and re-enroll with a new profile.) On your iOS device, go to beta.apple.com/profile Move. To enable the profile,[設定]You may have to jump to[一般]>[VPN とデバイスの管理], and tap the iOS 16 Beta profile there. This will[一般]>[ソフトウェア アップデート]under the[設定]The app will now be available in beta. iOS 16.4: How to install the developer beta

Each stage of the iOS 16.4 development cycle rolls out to developers first, then to public beta testers (usually in a day or so). If you’re a developer and need to test your app against the latest possible version of the OS, this is the version to run. With iOS 16.4, Apple requires all testers to enroll in the Apple Developer Program for $99 per year.

In Safari on your iPhone or iPad, go to developer.apple.com and log in with your Apple ID.[ダウンロード]section (located in the left menu), scroll down to iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 Beta, and[プロファイルのインストール]then tap[同意する]Tap.[設定]Open the app. Profile Downloaded is displayed at the top of the main screen, tap it. If not,[一般]>[VPN とデバイスの管理], and tap the iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 Beta profile there.upper right[インストール]to install the iOS or iPadOS 16 beta profile. Read the developer agreement. Restart your iPhone.[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェア アップデート]If you go to , you’ll see that iOS or iPadOS 16 Beta is available.[ダウンロードしてインストール]Tap. Wait for your iPhone to finish downloading the update, and when prompted[インストール]Tap.

If everything is working fine, your iPhone should be running iOS 16 Beta.

iOS 16.4: Risks and Cautions

First, please note that betas are test versions of upcoming software. They are by definition unfinished and require most or all functionality to be included in the finished product, but there are cosmetic differences and inevitably some bugs and other issues that need to be fixed during the development process. occurs spontaneously.

In other words, don’t expect a perfect user experience. In particular, some existing apps (including trusted ones) may not work fully with newer versions. In extreme cases, a device may be rendered non-functional by a beta and may even be unusable until the next beta. It’s not uncommon for early beta software to experience issues such as excessive battery drain.

The importance of backing up your iPhone before installing a beta on your device cannot be overemphasized. We recommend using a secondary device instead of your primary iPhone or iPad.

