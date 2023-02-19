Florida Tech Corridor Reaches the Future | News | Village Daily Sun





A psychedelic therapy that does not cause hallucinations in the patient.

Inexpensive displays for large TVs, phones and cars.

Smartphone sensors that keep soldiers safe.

And the thousands of children in the LEGO League to prepare future scientists and engineers.

These are among hundreds of innovations powered by the Florida High Tech Corridor, an initiative led by the three Florida Research Universities surrounding Sumter County.

Just in time for its 27th anniversary, the leaders of Florida’s tech triangle of UF in Gainesville, UCF in Orlando and USF in Tampa say the future will bring more revolutions.

Karl LaPan, director of UF Innovate Accelerate, said many companies want to enter these triangles and research corridors, access talent and leverage core labs and facilities like ours. thinking about. Corporate interest is growing.

The corridor currently claims 17 universities and state colleges driving high-tech economic development in 23 county areas covering more than one-third of the state.

Like the North Carolina Research Triangle Park, built around North Carolina State University, Duke University, and the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, the Florida initiative is funding Big Tech while also fueling startups. increase.

But the founding universities boast 1.5 times more patents than the Research Triangle, according to market report firm NAI Global.

Additionally, UF, USF, and UCF all rank among the top 25 in the Milken Institute’s Technology Transfer (the practice of developing new technologies, products, and academic research into companies). UF and UCF are ranked 3rd, and USF is ranked 19th, alongside institutions such as Columbia University, MIT and Carnegie Mellon University.

In Florida, Corridor is looking for technology to unlock what it calls the region’s exponential capacity, CEO Paul Sohl said.

Corridors’ legacy is nothing short of historic, he said at last year’s Synapse Summit. We listen and never stop learning, but we were confident in our position to lead.

Five months ago, Corridor established Florida’s first centralized support system for small businesses pursuing research and innovation activities, especially women-owned businesses and businesses facing economic disadvantage .

Last year alone, the state-funded Matching Grants program invested $4.4 million in 55 projects focused on how to use technology and train the next generation of STEM workers. for example:

At UF Innovate The Hub in Gainesville: Max Lemaitre, CEO of Mattrix Technologies, said $100,000 in funding from Corridor will help him invent a way to make displays for large TVs, phones and cars at a fraction of the cost. said it helped. Very helpful. This accounts for about 20% of our research and was very important for the development of our core technology.

At USF’s Tampa Bay Technology Incubator: Jackie Von Salm, co-founder and chief scientific officer of Psilera, said the $140,000 would go a long way toward psychedelic therapies that keep patients from hallucinating. It’s a very difficult area to raise funds for, especially if you’re really in the early stages, beyond academia, and not generating revenue. Having such an option and basically doubling your funds is a great opportunity.

Devu Shila, CEO of UCF’s Business Incubation Program: Unknot.id (pronounced unknotted), has launched her company that uses artificial intelligence to track smartphone data, including locating soldiers on the battlefield. He said he was supported by a subsidy. We work in high-risk R&D, so staying on top of our game is important. It is very important to work with a university like UCF that offers a wide variety of programs in this field.

The Corridor continues to support university courses ranging from tourism analytics to medical research to the use of artificial intelligence.

And tens of thousands of K-12 students have gone on to explore STEM careers through LEGO Leagues, virtual space camps, and even zombie studies.

Sohl said he views Corridor itself as a start-up and hopes to use a grant from the National Science Foundation Regional Innovation Engines later this year to further accelerate Corridor.

He said it fosters collaborations that unleash that creative spirit in Florida. We want to try new things and see what works and what doesn’t. That’s how these companies operate. It’s still a journey of discovery.

Senior Writer Summer Jarro can be reached at extension 352-753-1119. 5404, or [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.thevillagesdailysun.com/news/villages/florida-tech-corridor-reaches-for-the-future/article_d53d4f26-b00f-11ed-97ed-f7276799b295.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos