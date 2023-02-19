gatsby/packages/gatsby-plugin-google-gtag at master gatsbyjs/gatsby GitHub





You can easily add the Google global site tag to your Gatsby site.

Global Site Tag (gtag.js) is a JavaScript tagging framework and API that lets you send event data to Google Analytics, Google Ads, Campaign Manager, Display & Video 360, and Search Ads 360.

The Global Site Tag (gtag.js) is intended to combine multiple Google tagging systems and can replace older ones such as analytics.js (gatsby-plugin-google-analytics).

For general information about gtag, see Google’s official documentation on the subject: https://developers.google.com/gtagjs/.

If you’re migrating from analytics.js (gatsby-plugin-google-analytics), you can read more about API nuances at https://developers.google.com/analytics/devguides/migration/ua/analyticsjs . -to-gtagjs.

Note: This plugin works only in production mode. To test that the global site tag is installed and firing events correctly, run: gatsby build && gatsby serve.

Install npm install gatsby-plugin-google-gtag Usage // in gatsby-config.js module.exports = { plugins: [

{

resolve: `gatsby-plugin-google-gtag`,

options: {

// You can add multiple tracking ids and a pageview event will be fired for all of them.

trackingIds: [

“GA-TRACKING_ID”, // Google Analytics / GA

“AW-CONVERSION_ID”, // Google Ads / Adwords / AW

“DC-FLOODIGHT_ID”, // Marketing Platform advertising products (Display & Video 360, Search Ads 360, and Campaign Manager)

]// This object is passed directly to the gtag config command // This setting is shared by all trackingIds gtagConfig: { optimize_id: “OPT_CONTAINER_ID”, anonymize_ip: true, cookie_expires: 0, }, // This object contains the settings specific to this plugin pluginConfig: { // place tracking script in head instead of body head: false, // setting this parameter is also optional rejectDNT: true, // page from custom path Avoid sending view hits exclude: [“/preview/**”, “/do-not-track/me/too/”]// default is https://www.googletagmanager.com origin: “YOUR_SELF_HOSTED_ORIGIN”, // delay processing pageview events on route update (in milliseconds) delayOnRouteUpdate: 0, }, }, }, ], } custom event

This plugin will automatically send a ‘pageview’ event to all products specified as ‘trackingIds’ whenever the Gatsbys route changes.

If you want to call a custom event you have access to window.gtag where you can call events for all products.

window.gtag(“event”, “click”, { …data })

Or you can target specific products:

window.gtag(“event”, “click”, { send_to: “AW-CONVERSION_ID”, … data })

In either case, don’t forget to prevent SSR.

typeof window !== “undefined” && window.gtag(“event”, “click”, { …data })

component

To make it easy to track outbound link clicks, the plugin provides a component.

To use it, simply import element etc.

import React from “react” import { OutboundLink } from “gatsby-plugin-google-gtag” export default () => (

Visit the Google Global Site Tag Plugin page.



) ‘gtagConfig.anonymize_ip’ option

Some countries (such as Germany) require the use of the _anonymizeIP function in the Google Sites tag. otherwise it cannot be used. This option adds the following code block.

function gaOptout() { ;(document.cookie = disableStr + “=true; expires=Thu, 31 Dec 2099 23:59:59 UTC;path=/”), (window[disableStr] = !0) } var gaProperty = “UA-XXXXXXXX-X”, disableStr = “ga-disable-” + gaProperty document.cookie.indexOf(disableStr + “=true”) > -1 && (window[disableStr] = !0)

If you need to allow your visitors to set an opt-out cookie (no future tracking), you can set a link in your imprint, for example:

Disable Google Tracking

“gtagConfig.optimize_id” option

If you need to use Google Optimize for A/B testing, you can add this optional Optimize container ID to help Google Optimize load the correct test parameters for your site.

Other ‘gtagConfig’ options

gtagConfig is passed directly to the gtag config command, so you can specify gtagConfig.cookie_name, gtagConfig.sample_rate, or whatever else it supports. When migrating from the analytics.js plugin, this means that all create-only fields should be snake_cased.

“pluginConfig.respectDNT” option

If you enable this option, the Google Global Site Tag will not load at all for visitors with “Do Not Track” enabled. Use of the Google Global Site Tag does not necessarily constitute tracking, but it is recommended to do so to accommodate more privacy-conscious users.

“pluginConfig.exclude” option

If you need to exclude a path from the tracking system, you can add that path(s) to this array of options as a glob expression.

“pluginConfig.delayOnRouteUpdate” option

If you need to delay processing the pageview event on route update (such as waiting for a page transition by gatsby-plugin-transition-link), this option will add a delay before generating the pageview event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://github.com/gatsbyjs/gatsby/blob/master/packages/gatsby-plugin-google-gtag The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos