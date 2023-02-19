Israeli start-up ranks second only to US in alternative protein investments in 2022





Israel will rank second only to the United States for alternative protein investments in 2022, according to a report released Sunday by the Good Food Institute (GFI) Israel, a non-profit organization that seeks to promote research. startups have raised nearly $454 million in funding. Innovation in food technology.

The institute said its $454 million investment in alternative proteins, part of Israel’s vibrant food technology industry, contributed about 15% of the global capital raised for the sector worldwide last year. estimated to be second only to the United States. France came in third with $184 million in investments, followed by Singapore with her $170 million. However, it is down from about $623 million of investment pulled by local startups in the space in 2021.

Last year, 60% of all investment in Israeli food tech companies went to alternative protein start-ups, GFI Israel said.

The Alternative Proteins segment includes plant-based alternatives for meat, dairy and eggs, cultured dairy, meat and seafood made from cells, and various fermentation processes and products. Fermentation technology startups often overlap.

What we see in 2022 is that the sector is becoming a global arms race, a global protein race, so to speak, Nir Goldstein, CEO of GFI Israel, told The Times of Israel. .

US President Biden has ordered a strategy to strengthen biotechnology, including alternative proteins. In China he has a five-year strategy, and smaller countries such as the UK and Denmark are investing heavily. This raises the question of what the future holds for Israel after gaining the upper hand as an emerging power. Can we become a scale-up nation?

While we believe that for sustainability and economic reasons, food should be manufactured as close as possible to where it is consumed, Israel is arguably the center of both R&D and industrial production. can.

Neil Goldstein, CEO of the Good Food Institute (GFI) Israel, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting research and innovation in food technology, said: (courtesy)

Israel is also second only to the United States for fermented proteins that use microbes such as bacteria and fungi, accounting for 18% of global investment in this sector, and reaching 100 million by 2022, according to the report. An investment of $47 million has been made. In the cultivated meat subsector, Israeli companies have attracted her just over $105 million in investments. This will make up about 12% of total global investment in the sector in 2022, second only to the United States.

In the plant-based alternative protein sector, an Israeli start-up has attracted $200 million in capital, or 16% of global investment.

Over the course of the last year, 12 local start-ups have been established or newly entered the alternative protein space. 4 of which are from growing regions, 4 from plant-based, and 4 from fermentation.

Over the past two years, alternative protein startups have raised over $1 billion in venture capital.

The report noted that Israeli food tech investments were least affected by the market slowdown compared to other tech sectors. Private investment in Israel’s tech sector fell 42% year-on-year, while investment in alternative protein startups by venture capital firms fell from $553 million in 2021 to $445 million in 202220 % decreased. The alternative protein start-up via the stock market fell 88% from $68 million to $9 million over the same period.

Due to the crisis we have seen in Ukraine for most of 2021 and 2022 and all that has to do with the pandemic and swine flu, the issue of national food security has become increasingly dominant in the field of food technology. rice field. says Goldstein. Governments and, subsequently, investors are thinking about how they can prepare for a future in which the price of the world’s food supply becomes increasingly rapid and severe.

Governments and investors are looking for more resilient and more efficient ways to produce protein, he added.

Israeli startup Remilk uses a yeast-based fermentation process to produce animal-free milk protein. According to the company, it’s indistinguishable in taste and function from cow’s milk protein, but it’s free of lactose, cholesterol, and growth hormones. (Victor Levi)

The most notable deal in the Israeli plant-based protein sector for 2022 is Redefine, a maker of 3D-printed plant-based meat products, to fund production lines in Israel and the Netherlands and expand its operations. It was a $135 million investment in Meat. Partnerships with restaurants and eateries.

The company’s products, which include animal-free lamb and beef cuts, burgers, sausages, lamb kebabs and ground beef, are sold in approximately 200 restaurants and establishments in Israel and Europe.

The second largest investment raised by an Israeli food tech startup was $124 million in Remilk, a developer of animal-free milk and dairy products. The company uses a yeast-based fermentation process to produce a milk protein that is indistinguishable in taste and function from milk protein free of lactose, cholesterol, and growth hormones.

The biggest positive trend was seen in early-stage or seed startups with increased investment, as the downturn in financial markets reduced total investment in the Israeli tech sector in 2022. A similar trend was seen in seed investments in alternative protein startups, which grew 130% year-over-year in 2022, he said, GFI Israel.

Many of the techniques used in the food technology field are firmly grounded in academic research. The technology behind his two leading cultivated meat companies in Israel, Aleph Farms and Future Meat, was developed by their respective co-founders, Professor Shulamit Levenberg of Technion-Israel Institute of Technology and Professor Yaakov Nahmias of Hebrew University. based on bioengineered research. Jerusalem. Both are eminent scholars in the field of tissue engineering.

In 2022, the Israeli government has declared food tech as one of its top five new national priorities for significant investment over the next five years. Earlier this year, the Israel Innovation Agency announced a plan budgeted up to 50 million NIS to build a research and development hub for cutting-edge fermentation technologies for microorganisms such as yeasts and fungi. Country edge in the field.

Last year, the Israel Innovation Authority awarded $18 million to what it called the world’s largest consortium for developing cultivated meat. The consortium consists of 14 companies, including leading Israeli food tech startups, and 10 universities and research institutes.

Over the past decade, the Israel Innovation Agency has allocated 230 million NIS in grants to the food technology industry, with more than 140 million NIS spent on alternative proteins.

Going forward, Goldstein suggested that an updated national policy plan for food tech and alternative proteins is needed, much like the Israeli government has done for renewable energy, for example.

To remain competitive at a time when large world governments are investing heavily to force Israeli start-ups to open manufacturing bases abroad, we must act quickly and take macroeconomic considerations into account. We need to make sure we have plans for the academic and start-up sectors that are experiencing difficulties in There are plans for conditions and industry incentives and regulations, Goldstein said. These are he four pillars that the government will have to address in the coming months.

Goldstein suggested that the Israeli government provide state-backed loans to allow startups in the sector to invest the hundreds of millions of dollars in capital expenditure needed to build factories.

This will help startups overcome the relative lack of venture-backed investment in today’s market conditions, he said.

Israeli companies in this sector continue to grow in size, but most are moving abroad, according to a GFI Israel report. Already looking for another location, Remilk announced plans to open the world’s largest dairy-free production facility in Denmark in April.

Dror Bin, CEO of the IAA, said research and development in food technology, especially in the area of ​​alternative proteins, continues to grow in Israel. The biggest opportunity going forward is to develop the technology to scale up to production plants and expand our reach to consumers in the global market.

