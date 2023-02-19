7 Useful Google Maps Settings You Should Try Right Now





Google Maps offers the best and most reliable navigation experience on your smartphone, whether you’re using Android or iOS. But the app experience depends on the user’s knowledge. Installing the app on your phone is not enough if you are not familiar with its best features. The following Google Maps features can help you get used to hidden privacy settings and get the most out of the app.

Stop Google Maps from collecting your location history

One of the worst things about Google Maps is that it was created by Google. Google also collects a lot of information from your device, including location data from this application. If you are unsatisfied with this particular feature, you should take steps to improve your privacy.

One of them is deleting location history. Assuming you’re signed in to Google Maps, tap your profile icon,[マップのデータ]Go to. Look for Location History option. This will take you to your Google Account activity controls. Find the location history switch,[一時停止]Choose.

By the way, you can also do the same from your main Google Account page. No need to change any settings from the Google Maps app. You can also delete saved locations and delete them if you wish. As Gizmodo Australia points out, you can enable automatic deletion of location history instead. This causes Google to delete his data after 3 months.

Google Maps incognito mode.Image Source: Google Using Incognito Mode for Google Maps Search

The data that Google collects about you contributes to some extent to the profiles that the company uses to target advertising. After Location History, we recommend taking another step in Google Maps to disassociate some data from your profile.

It uses incognito mode, which Google Maps introduced years ago. Tap your profile icon again and tap[ほとんどの検索でシークレット モードをオンにする]Choose.

Another way to use the app more privately is to sign out of your account. The downside, however, is that you lose access to your personal navigation data.

lastly,[設定]Go to the section[最近の検索をこのデバイスに保存する]can be disabled instead of incognito mode.

Download maps for offline use

In addition to privacy, there is another thing to be aware of with Google Maps. Connectivity. Directions and navigation require an active internet connection. Even if you use Google Maps to explore tourist spots on foot, you need to turn on your 4G/5G connection.

We recommend downloading a map of your next destination over Wi-Fi before you leave, especially if you have data problems when roaming.

Again, go to your profile icon,[オフライン マップ]Click. Then customize the map you download.[独自のマップを設定]and select the area to download for offline viewing before tapping the download button.

Location sharing feature of Google Maps.Image Source: Google Share your location on Google Maps

While you may want to stop sharing your Google Maps location history with Google, it’s useful to share your real-time location with friends and family.

Like most features, this one is tied to your profile.[位置情報共有]display the menu[位置情報を共有]Tap. You can then set how long your contacts can access your location and choose who you want to share your location with.

Google Maps is just one way to share your real-time location with friends and family, and most chat apps offer similar functionality.

Set reminders to leave on time

Google Maps will adjust the navigation route considering traffic conditions. However, you must leave on time to reach your destination at the desired time.

Thankfully, Google Maps can send reminders. Set up your navigation, then tap the three-dot icon.[退出のリマインダーを設定する]A menu will appear offering options. Tap it and enter your departure and/or arrival time. When it’s time to leave, Google Maps will send you a notification.

Add multiple stops to Google Maps

While viewing the 3-dot icon menu above,[ストップの追加]Please check the menu. This allows you to add multiple destinations that may be on your route to your final destination. This eliminates the need to stop the car to change destinations. Worse, you’re fiddling with apps while driving to change destinations.

The same menu allows you to share your route with friends and family who may be traveling the same route.

Google Maps can recommend the greenest route when setting up your route.Image Source: Google Save money while driving

Google Maps has a new feature that helps you save money while driving. The app should automatically provide eco-friendly directions to get you to your destination.

However, it’s a good idea to double-check that setting. After setting the navigation data, go to the three-dot icon,[オプション]Tap the menu to[燃料効率の高いルートを優先]Activate the menu. Also, tell the app which engine your car has.

Go to your profile icon on Google Maps and tap[設定],[ナビゲーション]to achieve the same goal.same[燃費の良いルートを優先]and[エンジン タイプ]Look for the menu. The advantage of using this configuration approach is that you can set defaults for all future navigation settings.

