Currys Regenerative Technology and Isle of Man Renewable Ambitions: Sustainability Success Story of the Week





Published weekly, the series explores five key pillars – energy, resources, infrastructure, mobility, and business leadership – across the campaign to explore how businesses and sustainability professionals can achieve the Mission Possible. It shows what you are working on.

In the UK and around the world, leading companies, cities, states and regions are turning their environmental ambitions into action. Here, we round up his five positive stories on sustainability this week.

Energy: Isle of Man targets 75% renewable power mix by 2026

EU lawmakers are more ambitious this week as they grapple with how to fine-tune the design of the Renewables Directive, designed to increase the share of renewables in the generation mix to at least 40% by 2030. goals were set by the island. mens.

The Isles government announced a new goal this week to make three-quarters of the electricity mix renewable within three years. Most of the island’s electricity is now generated using natural gas, with diesel, energy from waste, hydropower and an undersea cable to the UK making up the rest.

Ministers approved Manx Utilities, the islands’ state-owned power provider, to begin a plan to develop 30MW of onshore wind and solar capacity to help meet new targets. Much of this capacity will be developed on public land, such as parking lots and solar roofs on government buildings.

The new target supports the existing goal of achieving net-zero electricity production by 2030.

Achieving 30MW by 2026 is an ambitious and expansive goal for island communities, but it must be achieved if we are to do our part in tackling global warming and climate change. MHK Prime Minister Alfred Cannan said.

Resources: Currys expands its remanufactured and refurbished technical offerings.

According to the United Nations, e-waste is the fastest growing household waste stream in the world. The United Nations estimates that $57 billion worth of electronic and electrical equipment and related components are wasted worldwide each year.

The good news is that demand for refurbished, refurbished and recycled electronics and appliances appears to be growing. British retailer Currys revealed this week that it ran a trial sale of used phones and laptops around Black Friday 2022, with 80% of the lines sold out within his week. Did.

With this in mind, Currys is expanding its circular technology offering. The retailer has launched a dedicated and expanded pre-owned product range on its own website, but last year’s trial saw a smaller range available through the Currys Clearance eBay store. can read.

Mandeep Gobindpuri, Head of Circular Economy Development at Currys, said: We all love brand new technology, but we have to face this challenge.

Mobility: Travis Perkins touts plan to electrify UK’s largest forklift

This part of the weekly magazine often features exciting news related to public transport, such as sleeper trains replacing short-haul flights and innovative electric buses.

But this week, we received a success story on business fleets, and in particular the biggest challenge for companies aiming for 100% electric vehicles: specialized heavy-duty vehicles. Building materials giant Travis Perkins has pledged to switch all of his 1,100 diesel forklifts to electric alternatives by mid-2024.

The company expects the change to save up to 6,600 tons of CO2e emissions each year. Specifically, we are working to reduce vehicle and factory fleet emissions by 27% by 2027, relative to our 2022 baseline.

Travis Perkins sources a new forklift from Briggs Equiment. It claims to be the UK’s largest forklift vehicle electrification initiative to date.

THE BUILT ENVIRONMENT: Hayfield plans 50 new ultra-energy efficient homes in Gloucestershire

Homebuilder Hayfield this week submitted an application to Tewksbury Borough Council for 50 new homes in Gotherington, Gloucestershire. All of these homes have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) A rating.

The 35m development that is not connected to gas has a mix of 2, 3 and 5 bedroom homes and bungalows. Instead, electric heating, cooling and cooking systems will be installed for the residents. Air source heat pumps are useful for underfloor heating systems.

Other built-in sustainability features include solar panels for each home, electric vehicle charging points at each property, and built-in water efficiency measures. As required by law, Hayfield delivers biodiversity net benefits on site. We are planning to create a log pond and a wetland flower pond.

Business Leadership: OVO Joins Community Energy England

Community Energy England says there will be just 23 new community-owned renewable power generation installations in 2021, the lowest number since 2017. Ensuring that the socioeconomic benefits of the energy transition are shared fairly.

This week OVO Energy joined Community Energy England as a Principal Supporter. This post gives community energy associations access to subsidized Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). PPAs are often the deciding factor in whether or not to proceed with a project. OVO Energy has signed two new PPAs for subsidized onshore wind projects from Genatec and Ambition Community Energy this year, expressing its intention to expand and accelerate this work.

Philip Coventry, Head of Operations, Community Energy England, looks forward to supporting the OVO team with initiatives that support the growth of community energy by providing more investment and an enhanced level of support to the sector. I’m here.

With continued collaboration, we believe OVO’s involvement in community energy will drive new opportunities that will benefit the entire sector and its growth.

