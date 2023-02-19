NASA is funding disruptive space technology to detect ExoEarths very near





Artist rendering for DICER technology.

RPI

A disruptive new planet-hunting technique, currently being researched as part of NASA’s Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program, will literally detect biosignatures from all Earth 2.0 within a 30 light-year radius of the solar system, You can search.

Known as DICER (The Diffractive Interfero Coronagraph Exoplanet Resolver), the key to this NIAC study is an innovative means of detecting these planets, using curved, highly polished mirrors to collect starlight. Unlike traditional optical space telescopes, this mission will use a flat set of planets. what is known as a diffraction grating.

These gratings act as superprisms, redirecting the starlight that hits them onto tiny curved mirrors. This not only significantly reduces the weight of infrared telescopes, but also makes such high-resolution exoplanet missions more cost-effective.

Heidi Jo Newberg, astrophysicist at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, and DICER project leader, has a baseline design that uses three sets of two gratings. Recipient of a $175,000 Phase I NIAC Fellowship, Newberg said each of her two sets of 10-meter-long gratings can detect light in a small portion of the emission spectrum from exoplanets. I’m here.

By precisely aligning these gratings, the observatory achieves resolution comparable to a 20-meter optical space telescope.

This new DICER technology cannot accurately produce clean pictures of the planets it may detect. But Newberg and his colleagues should be able to collect enough spectra to detect an exo-Earth in the stellar habitable zone. It is now defined as where a planet can sustain liquid water on its surface.

The mission’s coronagraph enables these detections by filtering out all starlight in the center of the telescope’s field of view. Therefore, terrestrial planets close to the star could actually be detected.

An artist’s depiction of the Tau Seti system and its planetary companions.

Paul Carlos Budasi via Wikipedia

If this initial nine-month study is successful, the team can apply for a two-year, $600,000 Phase II study. His estimated $1 billion DICER mission is expected to be fully developed over the next decade.

Unlike previous exoplanet exploration techniques, DICER will be able to find and study planets with any inclination angle, including face-on orbits. It can also determine whether the planet has an atmosphere containing ozone (O3), a characteristic of oxygen.

The observatory will be sent to the gravitationally stable Sun-Terrestrial Lagrange Point 2 (L2), about one million miles from Earth. It needs enough time to detect an Earth-like planet orbiting its parent star, so it is operational for at least several years.

Terrestrial planets are easier to detect around the small red dwarf (M) stars that dominate nearby galaxies, but this proposed new mission concept is based on a so-called G-type planet similar to the Sun. and K-type stars.

G and K stars have long lifespans and don’t produce the large magnetic storms that disrupt planets in their habitable zone like M stars do, Newberg said. Exoplanets in the habitable zone of M stars are also likely to be tidally locked (with the same side facing the star), making weather patterns more dramatic, she says.

Therefore, G and K stars may be the sweet spot.

K stars are the faintest of the more stable main-sequence stars, says Newberg. But the Sun is her G star, which she says is a little more massive and brighter than K. And it’s the only star known to harbor intelligent life, says Newberg. That’s why she’s designing her DICER to find extra-Earths around G and K stars, she says.

Still, the team has a tough job ahead of them.

Think how hard it would be to find a planet as small as Earth around a star millions or billions of times brighter, says Newberg. Then imagine the traces of light reaching us from that planet spread out in a spectrum, she says.

Heidi Joe Newberg of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Hirsch Observatory.

RPI/Mark McCarty

There are 62 known G and K stars within 33 light years of Earth. Tau Ceti is the only planet known to host either a super-Earth or a mini-Neptune.

We don’t know how many habitable exoplanets DICER will find. It could be zero, it could be 50, says Newberg. If an Earth-like exoplanet is found and oxygen is found, it’s likely that it was produced by life, she says. This is a discovery that could prompt another mission to investigate the planet, says Newberg. Even if we find an Earth-like exoplanet, but no oxygen, there could still be anaerobic life, she points out.

What about the launch?

An optimistic timescale is 2033 with the Falcon Heavy rocket, says Newberg.

At this stage, however, the mission concept is very fluid.

The team is looking at options that maximize conceptual science while trying to simplify the spacecraft’s mechanical systems. This is a process that takes into account what Newberg calls the usual tradeoffs between time, cost, and scientific productivity.

The mission’s top priority is to locate these hidden Exo-Earths and then search for Ozone.

Ozone is the biosignature we think is the easiest to find, says Newberg. But you might also consider looking for methane, carbon dioxide, and water, she says.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucedorminey/2023/02/19/nasa-funds-disruptive-space-tech-to-detect-very-nearby-exoearths/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos