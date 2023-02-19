Gonzalez v. Google: Perspectives from ADL





Ben Lennett is a technology policy researcher and writer focused on understanding the impact of social media and digital platforms on democracy.

In advance of Gonzalez v. Google, LLC’s oral arguments in the Supreme Court next week, I sent out a short questionnaire to gather the views and legal opinions of various organizations that have submitted summaries to the court. It asked the organizations about their views on the Gonzales case and the arguments by petitioners and the U.S. government that prompted the court to narrow the protections of section 230. We also sought comment on the shaping Zeran v. AOL decision.

Below is a response from Steven Freeman, Vice President of Civil Rights for the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). Read the full Amicus overview for ADL here.

Why is this case important to the organization you represent?

ADL’s mission is to stop Jewish defamation and ensure justice and fair treatment for all. ADL’s Center for Technology and Society (CTS) operates in four main areas: policy, research, advocacy, and incident response, creating advocacy-focused solutions to make the digital space safer and fairer. increase. For years, CTS has studied how platforms amplify hate and extremism through user interfaces, recommendation engines, and algorithms. The last few years have seen a big shift in the spread of hate online and the volatile and violent consequences of that spread both online and offline. Social media platforms are driving volume and virality to their advantage, endangering vulnerable communities most at risk of online harassment and related offline violence. The spread of hateful and extremist content affects the whole body and affects individuals on a daily basis.

What is your general position on the Gonzalez case story? If Google’s algorithms recommend terrorist videos to users, is Google liable? Monetizing the same videos with ads If so, are you responsible?

In this case, Google made no allegations against either party and did not specifically address Google’s liability. In our view, victims deserve a day in court if they have valid allegations that the platform played a role in enabling hate crimes, civil rights violations, or acts of terrorism. , Section 230 was too broadly construed to allow plaintiffs to seek accountability through the courts. ADL believes the families of victims killed in such incidents should spend the day in court.

Here social media companies like the defendants are automatically exempt from their targeted endorsement of terrorist content and their responsibility for allowing organizations like ISIS to use their platforms to promote terrorism and recruit recruits. should not be exempt. The provisions of Section 230, which almost completely exempt platforms from liability, have been interpreted too broadly by the courts and should be updated. At the same time, the provisions of Section 230 that allow platforms to manage hateful and harmful online content are important and should not be changed.

Does Section 230 exempt Google and other social media companies from liability more generally when they endorse third-party content to users?

The short answer is not automatic. In passing Section 230, Congress intended to exempt and encourage Internet providers from being able to act as mere intermediaries for posted communications in order to promote the free flow of ideas. was Congress also allowed platforms to moderate and remove dangerous and offensive content.

The issue in this case is not the liability to publish content from the original author of the post. Instead, Google will not be held responsible if you actively act to recommend certain content to users or direct or direct certain content to be displayed to other users who visit the site. The focus is on whether you are protected from being questioned. It is no longer just an intermediary. Rather, we are taking aggressive actions that increase the likelihood of harmful consequences arising from content that Google decides to recommend or suggest to thousands of users.

Do you agree with Zeran v. AOL, which strongly shaped how courts should interpret Section 230?

As reflected in the responses above, the issue before us is the broad interpretation of section 230 the court applied in Zeran and the precedent set by that decision.

If a court ruled on the arguments in your opinion, what would be the impact on social media and the internet?

Section 230 is not in line with how the law is written and has been interpreted too broadly by courts in ways it was not originally intended. The Supreme Court has an opportunity to clarify this. Ultimately, there may be reasons why platforms shouldn’t be held liable in these cases. It is unacceptable and not mandated by the letter or original intent of the law.

At the same time, courts have left dangerous and perverse incentives for private platforms that orchestrate online hate, disinformation, and harassment, or make it prohibitively expensive for anyone other than Big Tech to exist and thrive. We must be careful not to eradicate Section 230 in any way. .

