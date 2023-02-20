Video and images inside the technical base when a 50kt squall hits during rigging removal





SailGP: SailGP/Sail-World.com/nz 19 Feb 05:31 PST 20/02/2023 20/02/2023 20/02/2023 KPMG Australian Sail Grand Prix Race Day 1 © Ricardo Pinto/SailGP

KPMG Australia SailGP Sydney Day 1 and 2 videos. The technical base was hit by his 50kt squall and the wind changed suddenly as his F50 in Canada was unequipped.

Filmed by the SailGP media team, this video shows the storm’s spectacular power as it catches the Canadian wingsail with a counterweight and transforms it into a wrecking ball that crashes into two storage facilities. .

The video didn’t give details of the damage, but a grim-faced SailGP CEO Russell Coutts said the next event in Christchurch would be held. A statement on SailGP’s website said, “A full evaluation will be conducted to determine the full inventory and what this means for future events. Every effort will be made.”

KPMG Australia SailGP Sydney Day 1 and 2 videos. Full replay of day 1 race with video of when the technical base was hit by his 50kt squall and the wind suddenly changed while his F50 in Canada was being removed – 3 of the most spectacular SailGP Still his day in the season.

Answers to key questions from the SailGP website: A major weather incident at the end of Saturday’s race caused significant damage to the wing sail and at least one boat on the SailGP technical site. This forced SailGP to cancel his second day of racing at Sydney Harbor in order to make a full assessment of the damage. Further information will be published as it becomes available.

what happened? After Saturday’s race, a major weather incident caused significant damage to the wing sails and at least one of his boats at SailGP’s technical site.

Anyone injured? Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in this incident. SailGP is currently investigating the situation and cooperating with all relevant agencies. The technical site is now secured and a full evaluation is underway.

What is the extent of the damage? The site is now secured and SailGP is conducting a full assessment of damage to the boat and equipment. After an initial review, it became clear that there had been significant damage to the fleet and at least one of her boats’ wingsails. Six boats remain moored on the water and are relatively intact.

Need to run a crane while forecasting? SailGP works closely with local experts and has extensive in-house knowledge of forecasting. There is a window to hang the boat with a crane and we took advice and installed the crane.

Do points count from day one of the race? Yes, only one free race is required to produce an event winner. The French SailGP Team is therefore the official winner of the KPMG Australian Sail Grand Prix. Sydney.

Is it airing today? SailGP’s global broadcast will continue in its scheduled broadcast window on Sunday (see video above). This covers the first day of racing activity that resulted in France winning the event, as well as the major weather events that took place yesterday.

What are the chances of the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix and the Season 3 Grand Final in San Francisco taking place? A full assessment has been carried out to determine the full inventory and what this means for future events. increase. However, every effort will be made to continue the season on schedule.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sail-world.com/news/258855/SailGP-Video-of-50kt-squall-hitting-F50-base The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]gcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos