I was hit by this Google Voice scam after I lost my cat





My cat ran out of the house last week and didn’t come back on time causing a lot of pain for my family. bottom.

The purpose here is not to detail the process of trying to track down the cat, or the mental roller coaster of if and when it will return. Rather, it’s meant to tell the story of how a stray cat first appeared before it returned home to a scammer who wanted to take advantage of our misfortune. By doing so, you can prevent an inadvertently disturbing event from turning into a disastrous one.

After leaving food for the cat, and probably feeding all the other neighborhood kittens, we call in some reinforcements after scouring the surrounding streets for our lost rogue. Our local animal shelter has a website where you can post information about your missing pet so other animal lovers and good samaritans can reunite with your lost companion can help the

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Shortly after posting information about our cat, my wife received a text message on our phone with some great news. He only has one small request.

“We want to make sure you really are what you claim,” said the text message, noting that there are a lot of fakes out there. I was supposed to reply with the Google Voice verification code that was sent. And pet owners and cats may reunite again.

Even if my wife and I weren’t doing tech reporting work, I think that strange request roused our Spidey senses. I have discovered that no matter who a person is, they are not positive.

Google Voice scam

Our suspicions were well founded. This is a type of Google Voice scam. The scheme is so established that a Federal Trade Commission page (opens in a new tab) is dedicated to exposing it. Google Voice scams usually occur when you’re trying to sell a product online, but it seems to have been modified to prey on desperate people who have lost their pets.

The scheme is the same regardless of the scenario. Scammers will contact you to either buy what you are selling or return post pets. You will be asked to send a verification code that will be sent to your phone. They just set up a Google Voice account with your phone number using a verification code, so they may never contact you again. From there, they can operate from a fake phone number and carry out all kinds of future scams.

Again, this seems like a very obvious ploy to find out. But consider the state of mind of someone who has just lost a pet. When a seemingly good person contacts them with the promise of returning the pet unharmed, they may not be thinking clearly.

Within hours of posting about the missing cat, four different people tried it on us that day, so it must be a popular scam.

what you can do

Sadly, there is not much you can do about this scam attempt. Nothing but knowing that and paying attention if someone contacts you with a request containing a Google Voice verification code. Shake your head about

After our cat went missing, we received a lot of unsolicited advice on steps to prevent future unauthorized walks. The most common suggestion was to attach an Apple AirTag to a cat’s collar, which Apple strongly discourages doing, as AirTags are designed to track inanimate objects, not living things. Please be careful. do something you never intended to do. If you want to take extra precautions, you’re better off with a GPS-based tracker that’s specifically designed for your pet. Such a device is much more expensive than the $29 AirTag.

When you go outside, you will be more cautious about closing the door quickly. And if our cat disappears again, keep in mind that not everyone who messages us does so with good intentions.

