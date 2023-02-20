Women’s Tennis Blanks Gonzaga, 7-0 Women’s Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket





THE FLATS Georgia Tech didn’t drop a set on Saturday with a 7-0 win over Gonzaga at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The win put the Yellow Jackets 5-1 on the season and 2-0 at home.

DoublesTech dominated the doubles play to take an early 1-0 lead in the match. Her Techs duo of Kylie Bilchev and Alejandra Cruz jumped in doubles and on Court 2 she took the decision 6-2. Against Gonzagas Tiegan Aitken and Jenna Sloan, the Jackets led 3-0 and won 6-2. Carol Lee and Kate Sharabra won doubles points from Court 1 in a hard-fought match against Kate Broman and Adriana Sosnowska. Tech broke on her 5-3, but the team quickly got back on serve with her 5-all. Gonzagas’ rally was short-lived as Tech won her next two games, pocketing the game at 7-5 and giving Georgia Tech her 1-0 lead.

The Jackets completed a doubles sweep on Court 3 as Rosie Garcia Gross and Monica Dedaji defeated Rose Hayes and Kiana Oda 7-5. The team remained tied at 5-5 before Dedaj won the next two games for the victory.

The Singles Jackets picked up momentum from the doubles and quickly eased their lead in singles play. Lee took the lead over Bloorman on the first court, and he took a 5-2 lead in the first set. She didn’t drop a game in the second set, winning 6-2 6-0. Mahak Jain put Tech on the brink of victory, defeating Oda with his 6-2 6-3 on Court 4. Jain took an early advantage in the first set as he led 4-1 and secured the set at 6-2. Jayne and Oda maintained her 3-2 lead in the second set before Jayne took her 4-2 lead in the next game to seal the win at 6-3, giving Tech her 3-2 lead. gave a lead of -0.

The match ended on the second court when Birchev beat Sosowska 6-3, 6-2. The opponent was serving his 3-all in the first set, but Bilchev won his next three games to take his lead in the set. She popped out with an early 3-0 edge in the second to clinch a 6-2 win and close out the overall match at 4-0.

Finishing minutes apart, Tech extended their lead in the match with victories on Courts 5 and 3. After Garciagros won Court 5 and added him to the scoreboard by handing Hayes his 6-3 6-1 decision, Cruz beat Sloane on Court 3, where he was 6-4 6-2. and set a 6-0 tally. Ruth Marsh closed out play on Court 6, sweeping Gonzaga to give him a 6-4, 6-3 win over Aitken.

Georgia Tech will resume its activities on Sunday, February 19 with a visit to Georgia 3.First serve scheduled for 1pm

result

Doubles 1. Carol Lee/Kate Sharabra (GT) def. Kate Broerman/Adriana Sosnoska (GON) 7-5*2. Kylie Birchev/Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Taigan Aitken/Jenna Sloan ( GON) 6-23. Rosie Garcia Gross/Monica Dedaji (GT) def. Rose Hayes/Kiana Oda (GON) 7-5 finish: 2,1,3* doubles points

SINGLES1.No. 7 Carol Lee (GT) def. Kate Broman (GON) 6-2, 6-02. No. 47 Kylie Birchev (GT) vs. Adriana Sosnowska (GON) 6-3, 6-23. Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Jenna Sloane (GON) 6-4, 6-24. Mahak Jain (GT) def. Kiana Oda (GON) 6-2, 6-35. Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) def. Rose Hayes (GON) 6-3, 6-16. Ruth Marsh (GT) vs. Tiegan Aitken (GON) 6-4, 6-3 Order of finish: 1,4,2^,5,3,6 ^Won the entire match

