How Singaporean Edwin Toh landed a top job at Google despite having no degree





Singapore – Singaporean Edwin Toh, 36, shares an interesting story about how he ended up working for one of the world’s leading tech companies.

Toh works as a User Experience Engineer at Google in New York. No, he does not have a first-class honors degree from a top university. In fact, he has no degree at all.

Instead, he realized that he learned best through work and decided not to go to university after finishing his diploma studies at Nanyang Technological University. He joined an advertising agency in Singapore and a few years later applied for a job in New York City.

The company only hired him as an intern, but he took the position because he was able to get his foot in the door and gain valuable experience building websites for big brand names. Within five months, he was offered a full-time job.

After several years of experience, I applied to Google in 2019 for a position as a User Experience Engineer. User Experience He said it was a hybrid role combining what his designers and front-end engineers do, including translating concepts into prototypes to deliver great experiences for his Google product users. I’ll take the trouble to explain.

He’s had a successful career, rotating between four different teams: Google Search, Research, and X: Moonshot Factory working on bold breakthrough ideas, and Labs, where he’s now. .

He says one of his favorite things about working at Google is working on new projects and learning all the time. Another great advantage of him is that he surrounds himself with people who are smart, curious, and passionate about their work.

Sure, everyone is impressed with Google’s perks, like great cafes and restaurants, haircuts and laundry services. Having these perks makes my life a lot easier. But for me, one of the best things about working at Google is working with very smart and creative people.

Tom Dewaele, Google’s global head of people experience, said Toh was exactly what the tech company was looking for.

He has what I call a growth mindset, and it’s one of the most valuable qualities we look for in our employees, he said in an exclusive interview with The Straits Times in December 2022. said in

He goes on to explain why tech giants value growth mindsets and other attributes such as teamwork skills in hiring for diverse roles, including sustainability jobs.

Q: Google has millions of applicants each year. What do you look for in picking the right people for Google?

A: Google continues to win many best employer awards around the world, including The Straits Times, which won for the second year in a row in 2022, and global data company Statista. This means a lot to us.

We ask ourselves all the time: How can Google be a great place to work?

With millions of applications each year, we look for combinations of skill sets, values ​​and attributes to find the right people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/how-singaporean-edwin-toh-landed-a-top-job-in-google-despite-not-having-a-degree The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos