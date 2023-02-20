Tech Takes Two Podiums at ACC Champs – Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket





THE FLATS Deniz Ertan and Mert Kilavuz led the Georgia Tech swim and dive teams to the top podium in the 1650 free event on the final day of competition at the ACC Championship.

Ertan became Techs’ first female multi-champion after winning the Women’s 1650 Free. With her first-place time of 15:55.77, Ertan broke her own school record for the event and her 1000 free (9:35.70). She is also a Techs multi-champion since the 2019 ACC Championship.

On the men’s side, Kilabz gave Tech another podium finish. He won the silver medal in the 1650 free and was out for the second straight season after swimming a time of 14:41.50.

Two other jackets were competing for podium spots in their respective events. Burke Saka was in the men’s 200m back and he finished fifth overall with a time of 1:40.50. Elijah Klier qualified for his men’s platform finals, finishing his 7th place finish with 316.55 points.

In total, Tech had about 35 qualifications for the finals of the ACC Championship. Jacket set school records in one event where he had two and he had five.

The result of the competition was 9th place for both men and women. Boys scored 484.5 points and girls scored 388 points.

