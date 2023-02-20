Elon University / Today at Elon / Bloomberg Law Spotlights Elon Law’s Experiential Curriculum





The Law Technology and Research Platform showcased the law school and its focus on student outcomes as part of its first Law School Innovation Program.

Elon University Law School’s experiential curriculum focused on student success was one of the innovations featured this month in the Bloomberg Law Initiative, which celebrates its pioneering approach to law education.

Bloomberg Law’s first Law School Innovation Program recognizes law schools and their faculty to introduce innovative programs into their curricula, teach students, implement and use legal technology, experiential learning, and It promotes new methodologies and approaches to other aspects of legal education. .

Over 90 applications from over 60 law schools were submitted for consideration in the program’s first year. Submissions were evaluated by attorneys, legal tech and legal operations professionals, in-house counsel, and Bloomberg legal experts for program innovation, student impact, ability to advance the legal industry, and repeatability. I was.

Elon Law is one of six schools included in Analysis: How Innovative Law Schools Foster Student Development by Jessica R. Blaemire, Senior Legal Analyst at Bloomberg Law.

In particular, these schools are using qualitative and quantitative data to track the impact of programs on students, Bremia writes. Therefore, these law schools are not only looking to improve the law school student experience, but they are also making sure to help their students grow.

From analysis:

Elon University School of Law helps students graduate in less time than traditional law school programs, reduce student loan debt upon graduation, and with extensive hands-on training and stronger connections to the profession. We redesigned the experiential curriculum. The curriculum features highly individualized professional development for law students. It begins with the introductory courses Lawyer, Leadership, and Professionalism, followed by a series of integrated courses and courses covering legal writing, oral advocacy, and a wide range of professional competencies not traditionally taught in law. Following are the experiential learning opportunities we highlight. school.

Elon Law is the first and currently only law school to foster student development through course-related residencies in the practice of law. The impact of this innovative approach has been demonstrated by improved admissions, bar passing, and career placement rates since adopting the curriculum.

These data points demonstrate a strong demand for law schools that place student needs and development at the center of their approach to educating future lawyers, and the progress we have made together as a community in our noble mission. said interim dean Alan Woodleaf.

Bloomberg Law is a legal research provider that combines legal technology and workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources of information, news, expert analysis, and business intelligence.

