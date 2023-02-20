



A Fuxing bullet train runs on the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway during trial runs in Shannan, Tibet Autonomous Region, southwestern China, June 16, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

New alliance aims to research key technologies, advance outcomes and develop talent

China National Railway Group, China’s state-owned railway, established the Railway Science and Technology Innovation Union in Beijing on Friday. Operator, said Saturday.

Led by the CSRG, the alliance consists of leading companies, universities and research institutes aiming for deep integration of the academic, research and industrial sectors.

Through joint research activities, the Alliance hopes to achieve major technological breakthroughs. It allocates resources to contribute to national strategic planning, researches global technology issues, carries out critical missions, and fosters technology and innovation capabilities in the field.

It also promotes the industrial application of the fruits of railway innovation. Efforts will be made to promote innovation in the railway sector and deep integration of industrial applications. It aims to accelerate the application of innovation achievements based on China’s huge market and different geographical conditions. At the same time, promote research and development and industrialization to promote the overseas expansion of China’s railway technology.

The Alliance will also look to develop technological talent with innovation capabilities in the rail sector. Establish a railway technology exchange and achievements exhibition platform, deepen China-overseas technology exchange and cooperation in key areas, attract and gather talents from various fields, jointly train strategic scientists, and develop scientific and technical leading talent and high innovation. railway team.

The alliance has 18 members, including China Railway Construction Group, Beijing Jiaotong University, and Huawei Technologies. Members are added as needed.

According to CSRG’s science, technology and information department, China’s railway technology ranks among the best in the world, especially in high-speed, plateau, frigid and heavy-duty railways.

China has overcome some of the technical problems other countries face in developing their railways, such as building long bridges and tunnels to make them passable. Comprehensive technologies are also being developed, such as building high-speed rail under different climatic and geological conditions.

In addition, China has built the latest Fuxing Shinkansen with fully independent intellectual property rights and established an online train ticket booking system that is popular with passengers.

China’s railway network reaches 155,000 kilometers, of which 42,000 kilometers are high-speed rail, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total length of the world’s railway network.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202302/20/WS63f2ca2fa31057c47ebafa9a.html

