Staff say ‘I couldn’t believe it’ when Google received layoff emails for cutting staff in Singapore, Singapore News





Singapore Tech giant Google laid off about 190 employees in Singapore on Thursday night. About 6% of the roughly 3,000 employees, according to former employees.

The job cuts have affected several technology products, including Google Pay, Google Cloud and Google Analytics, as well as several corporate divisions, including finance, legal and trust and safety, they said. .

Google said the job cuts in Singapore were part of CEO Sundar Pichai’s 12,000-wide job cuts announced in January, but the company was affected in Singapore. He declined to disclose the number of people who received

The percentage cut here is 6%, which is in line with the percentage that will be cut globally.

The company’s Asia Pacific headquarters are located in Mapletree Business City, Alexandra.

A longtime employee in Singapore who was furloughed told The Straits Times that he only found out on Friday morning because he had gone to bed by the time the email was sent on Thursday night.

My first reaction when reading the e-mail was a feeling of disbelief.

He added that Pichai’s announcement heightened the mood of anxiety among his colleagues at home and abroad. We didn’t know that tenure, performance, or any other reason could be the basis or justification for selection.

Nonetheless, the employee said the singular incident would not change his perception of the company, and said the emails sent to affected staff members were comprehensive and clear.

I received roughly the same retirement benefits as (in) the United States, though quantitatively they may be slightly better.

In a memo posted on Google’s corporate blog, Pichai said U.S. employees will be paid 16 weeks of salary plus two weeks of severance pay for each year at Google. rice field.

Affected U.S. employees were paid in lieu of at least 60 days’ notice, 2022 bonuses, remaining vacation time, and had some stock options vested in advance.

Health care, employment services, and immigration support were also provided, and employees outside the United States were supported in line with local practices.

But notifying affected employees by email rather than face-to-face can come off as inhumane, says Xoogler, the founder of the global community of former Google employees. said Christopher Fong,

People now know that Google is no different from other big tech companies, at least in this respect, Fong said. Fong said he left the company in 2015 to pursue another opportunity eight years later.

Staff he spoke to reported low morale and their confidence in the company was eroding, he added. Therefore, the cost is very high.

He also noted reports that Google is under investor pressure to cut more jobs.

Google can still get top talent to apply for jobs, but those who remain in the company are more open to conversations with recruiters at other companies, not knowing if another layoff is coming. It has become. This is the perfect time to hire someone from within Google, he said.

Mr. Fong and other technical experts have gathered around those affected and have provided assistance, including networking sessions with recruiters and support groups.

Some affected employees in Singapore turned to LinkedIn, a professional networking platform, to share their feelings and seek support.

It’s tempting to write a sugar-coated post sprinkled with toxic positivity, but I honestly want to admit that layoffs are hard, and layoffs are never easy,” said Affected. One of the employees wrote in a public post.

He added: I see this as an opportunity to recalibrate and figure out what happens next. and plan to address areas that need improvement.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission is required for reproduction.

