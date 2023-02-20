Google reveals 360-degree virtual background for Meet Call





Ever wanted to pretend to your friends and colleagues that you’re on a beach near the equator? Google Meet has you covered. Google has rolled out a new his 360-degree virtual background for video calls on the platform (opens in a new window) and works on iOS and Android devices.

The background changes depending on the position of the smartphone or tablet. Using your device’s gyroscope, the screen mirrors your movements and moves as you move. In a blog post, Google said Meet users will now be able to select “several” new 360-degree backgrounds for him during a video call.

One of those backgrounds is a beach and the other shows a temple. As The Verge points out (Opens in a new window), Meet’s current filters are getting a refreshing change. This includes filters that turn you into a cat and filters that transplant your face into strawberries.

The move comes after Google rolled out Meet emoji reactions (Opens in a new window) in January. This included heart, thumbs up, party popper, clapping, joy, surprise, thinking, crying, and thumbs down emojis. The video conferencing giant, his Zoom, has long held a huge library of responses that far outstrips Meet.

Google also announced an update to Google Chat that allows developers to include interactive widgets such as checkboxes, radio buttons and dropdowns in Chat app cards posted to Chat message streams.

In less comprehensible news for the company, a Google employee took part in an internal forum Memegem earlier this month to discuss the company’s handling of the launch of Bard, a competitor to ChatGPT, the wildly popular AI chatbot. accused Sundar Pichai of

According to CNBC, which viewed the internal message, staff described the bard’s announcement as “hurried,” “failed,” and “un-Google.”

The accusations came after Google rushed to announce Bard. In the same week, Microsoft showed how the Bing search engine will integrate ChatGPT technology.

