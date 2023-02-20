The Fudan MBA program has been ranked in the top 50 in the global FT ranking for six consecutive years, and ranked first in Asia in the career service ranking.





SHANGHAI, Feb. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Fudan University’s MBA program ranks 48th in the world in the latest Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Rankings released on February 13, 2023. Ranked in the top 50 for the sixth year in a row. Year. The program also maintains its #1 position in Asia for Career Services, and the #1 spot in Asia for ESG and Net Zero Teaching categories.

A major upgrade of the training system, a revolutionary change in learning

Fudan MBA Program Ranked in World Top 50 for Sixth Consecutive Year

The Fudan MBA program continues to update its curriculum in line with changes in the workplace, strengthen its training system, and help students build a comprehensive knowledge structure and expand their systematic learning abilities. Last year, Fudan University Graduate School of Business Administration (FDSM) was recognized by the Association for Advancement of Colleges and Business Schools (AACSB) for one of its courses in its MBA Global Immersion Program (GIP) and won the award Innovations That Inspire. Did. FDSM is the only business school in China to win international acclaim.

In line with the comprehensive upgrade of the Fudan MBA training system, two new majors have been added to the curriculum: Investment and Entrepreneurship, and Business Analysis and Management. This already includes the Fundamentals of Analytics, Management Functions, Business Applications Studies, Leadership, and Business Environment modules. We also offer several popular elective courses from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management.

The Global Immersion Program (GIP), a short-term overseas program of the Fudan MBA program, is also enriched. Many of the top international business schools in the United States, Germany, Nigeria, Italy and Ireland have exchange programs with FDSM. Programs cover a wide range of topics including digital transformation, sustainable development, management behavioral science, entrepreneurship and enterprise growth.

The Fudan MBA program has comprehensively upgraded its action learning platform. A former action-learning platform, the iLab program expands its original focus on business consulting to business investment, allowing students to apply business investment skills in a real-world setting and work with several renowned investment institutions. It allowed me to improve my skills. Additionally, a new action learning platform, the iLab Business Challenge Competition, is available for all part-time students to face real business challenges and use what they learn to help companies solve real problems. It is now possible.

To keep up with current trends, the Fudan MBA program is leading the development of compulsory and elective courses on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), an area of ​​increasing concern in the global business community. ESG topics are incorporated into many other educational and practice sessions aimed at developing the talent of broader-minded, more socially responsible managers. In this year’s FT Ranking, Fudan MBA Program ranked first in Asia in his ESG and Net Zero Teaching categories.

Leading Role of Student Career Development Services

The Fudan MBA program attaches great importance to the career development guidance and services of its students. In 1999, FDSM led the establishment of the first Career Development Office (CDO) among mainland Chinese university business schools.

FDSM has increased its investment in career development services and boasts the largest career services team among business schools in China. FDSM also maintains extensive and close relationships with alumni and business partners to create a collaborative ecosphere between schools and industry. Her nearly 400 accomplished careers across a variety of industries and functional areas Her mentors and coaches provide her full-time MBA students with comprehensive career development guidance and help define career goals and strategies To do.

CDOs provide career development services throughout the student’s study period. We provide career counseling for new students prior to enrollment. Upon registration, students can participate in industry orientation weeks, schedule one-on-one career counseling sessions with her, and choose from her 168+ career development seminars and activities throughout the year, depending on their interests and goals. CDOs also provide students with one-on-one guidance on internships and job hunting, depending on student needs.

With China’s economic development, the career choices of Fudan MBA students have shown diversified characteristics in the past few years. Industries related to high tech, healthcare, finance, consulting, advanced manufacturing and entrepreneurship are popular options for job hunting. MBA students are highly valued by employers for their values, professional skills, and job readiness.

Pioneer of China Science and Technology Innovation (STI) Management Education, Leader of China Management Education Promotion

Closer integration with Sci-Tech Innovation is an important step forward in upgrading the MBA program’s training system, which integrates the study and practice of management issues into the entire educational process. Currently, a quarter of Fudan MBA students have started their careers in six STI-related industries, including next-generation IT, advanced equipment, new materials, renewable energy, energy conservation and environmental protection, and biomedicine.

Last year, the first Fudan MBA Sci-Tech Innovation Youth Camp was officially launched. His 64 students in the program attended lectures on theoretical knowledge of STI management in addition to completing core MBA courses. I developed my own STI ideas and related skills by participating in company visits, forums, and STI-themed book clubs. Under the guidance of an academic mentor and his STI business leaders, the student will focus on what truly defines his STI enterprise management, address the challenges of an STI enterprise, participate in the top-down design of an STI business, It has created new possibilities for future development in this field. in China.

By leveraging China’s rapid economic development momentum and FDSM’s high-quality resources, the Fudan MBA program is committed to developing business and social leaders who strive to make a difference and benefit people. In the future, FDSM will continue to keep pace with the times, meet the needs of society, cultivate excellent talents, and lead the development of MBA education in China.

Disclaimer: The original source language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided for convenience only and should be cross-referenced to the source language text, which is the only legally enforceable version.

SOURCEFudan University Faculty of Business Administration

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fudan-mba-program-ranks-among-the-top-50-for-six-consecutive-years-in-the-global-ft-ranking-no-1-in-asia-for-careers-service-rank-301750471.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos