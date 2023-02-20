Young Innovators Encouraged to Join MTIA – Bundaberg Now





The Mayor’s Telstra Innovation Awards are about to launch, and innovative thinkers in the region are encouraged to sign up.

Young innovators in the Bundaberg area are encouraged to prepare their tech-savvy ideas for this year’s Mayor’s Telstra Innovation Awards.

This annual event aims to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship by helping students unlock their problem-solving potential and take their big technology ideas to the next level.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said students can apply to the MTIA as a group and offer new creative technology uses or new technical ideas to solve real-world problems through a four-month process.

“Whether it’s new apps, new concepts in social media, gaming technology or robotics, the options are endless,” he said.

“It can be revolutionary new ideas in transportation, health, agriculture, safety, conservation, construction, energy or recreation.

“It may even be the application of existing technologies in novel ways to solve community, environmental, or business challenges.”

Entries will open on Friday 17th February 2023 and can be done here.

Learn more at the MTIA panel discussion

This year, the program will be revitalized with a panel discussion to help prepare participants before Phase 1 entries close on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Panel discussions are open to students, teachers, families, and anyone who wants to learn a little more about MTIA or need inspiration before submitting an entry.

MTIA Judge Brooke Fossey (Regional Business HQ) and MTIA Mentors Connor Silcox (Ulton) and Geoff Augutis (Queensland Computers) share their experiences over the past few years and those who want to adopt innovative ideas provide valuable advice to .

The MTIA panel discussion will be held on Tuesday, March 7, from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm in Function Room 2 of the Bundaberg Multiplex. RSVP to [email protected]

Finalists will be announced on Thursday, March 30, 2023, with a final pitch and presentation night on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Mayor Dempsey said MTIA is a great opportunity for students to embrace innovation while building skills in science, technology, engineering and math.

“The Bundaberg Regional Council presents the Mayor’s Telstra Innovation Award to encourage and support students studying in STEM fields,” he said.

“It is a great opportunity for our young people to acquire new skills by improving their skills and learning to work collaboratively and present in front of a jury.

“Good luck to everyone involved!”

Bundaberg Regional Council partners with Telstra, CQUniversity, TAFE Queensland, Community Lifestyle Support (CLS) MAKI SPACE, Queensland University of Technology, Queensland Computers, Regional Business HQ and The Generator to present the 2023 Mayor’s Telstra Innovation Awards I’m proud of you.

