5 browser alternatives to Google Maps that respect your privacy more





Google Maps is one of the “must have” applications on our phones, and honestly, it works really well. There’s a lot more than just Google Browser. Its popularity, regardless of who is behind it, is due to its presence on Android phones on the one hand and because it is completely free on the other. But being free means something: it benefits from another side.

The app is known for collecting large amounts of user data and has come under repeated scrutiny for privacy issues. If you’re looking for alternatives to Google Maps, here are some alternative browsers that respect your privacy more.

Osmuand

OsmAnd is a completely different application in terms of browser standards. First of all, it is open source and can also work completely offline. This saves data in general and can be interesting for roaming if you’re abroad.

Of course, logically we lose additional features that are typical when always connected, such as knowing what the traffic is like.

It has the most useful features such as voice guidance, traffic alerts, route changes, walking trails, mountain biking and other outdoor sports.

OsmAnd states in its privacy policy that it does not collect personally identifiable data. Of course, we collect other data by default, but you can always change the permissions from the settings. This is a plus for those most jealous of their privacy. Its monetization model is not data-driven, but you can stay on the free basic version, but either pay monthly subscriptions or upgrade to the premium version all at once. is based on

Sygic GPS Navigation & Maps

Sygic is a Slovak company specializing in navigation software. While it may not be as popular as Google Maps, the company was one of the first to offer navigation on smartphones.

Sygic offers a variety of navigation solutions, from professional versions for fleets to automobiles (Toyota, Volkswagen or Ford use their products), but this application offers offline navigation, TripAdvisor recommendations, It offers many features such as a travel guide.

The free version works well and can compete with Google tools, while the premium (subscription model) offers offline 3D maps, speed camera alerts, real-time traffic, and even up-to-date fuel prices.

Sygic has a very clear privacy policy regarding the data it collects, stores and shares, and virtually all data is deleted after 3 months to 3 years.

HERE WeGo Maps and Navigation

If you’re a millennial (or older), you probably remember or own a Nokia phone. Terminals from Finnish companies such as Snake have aspects that are collectively remembered, while others, such as the navigation system, are less so.

After several iterations and name changes, it started as Nokia Maps in 2012 and ended as HERE Maps. Around 2015, it was sold to a German car company. After all this back-and-forth, the final software is HERE WeGo, which is most effective at getting you from point A to B and offers some extra features that aren’t even present in Google Maps.

Regarding our privacy policy, we collect some personal information, but this option can be disabled in the options menu. We do not sell or share user data to third parties without the user’s explicit consent.

Navmii GPS World

Navmii uses a combination of artificial intelligence, crowdsourcing and open data to generate maps. This is of interest to both individuals and professionals. In fact, it is used by brands such as Jaguar, Shell and Land Rover. We also offer various navigation solutions for cars, trucks and their app versions.

Focusing on the latter, it contains ads and in-app purchases, which should be taken into consideration. However, most of the features are free to use, which makes it more bearable.

When it comes to data collection, Navmii’s offer is less aggressive than Google Maps, and you can read a privacy policy that focuses on specific information that users must approve in advance. We collect personal data, but do not share it with third parties unless required by law. In either case, you can choose not to collect data.

Bonus: Apple Map

Apple Maps is a hugely popular browser with the great power of Cupertino and the know-how of TomTom behind it. Its operation is agile and has the most intuitive design.

Speaking of its privacy policy, Apple Maps explains on its official website that it only collects personal information “submitted through ratings, photos, or to report a problem.”

The main problem is that it is only available for Apple devices, but there is an option to use it on Android. Its mapping system is based on Apple Maps, so it’s accessed through the DuckDuckGo search engine.

Homepage | Photo by CardMapr.nl on Unsplash

