Pixel 7 doesn’t support the latest 5G standard. May be supported on Android 14





3GPP is responsible for the development of mobile broadband standards, with 5G being the latest focus. The standard will be available as a “release” and will use the outdated 3GPP Release 15 Pixel 7 compared to other phones currently available.

Release 15 was launched in June 2018 as the first 5G standard. Release 16 followed in July 2020, and Qualcomm added support for his Snapdragon X65 in 2021 and his X70 modem (found in the Galaxy S23) last year.

(Release 17 will be released in June 2022, and Release 18 is targeted for 2024. Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon X75 with support for Releases 17 and 18 earlier this month.)

Qualcomm describes Release 16 as “bringing many enhancements to fundamental aspects of 5G systems in terms of coverage, capacity, latency, power, mobility, reliability and ease of deployment.” . Of particular note in the second 5G standard are power saving features.

For example, a new wake-up signal (WUS) can skip the next low-power DRX (discontinuous reception) monitoring period to let the device know if a transmission is pending or it can stay in low-power mode. . Others include optimized low power settings, reduced overhead, and more efficient power control mechanisms.

Via Qualcomm

In response to a submission to the Android 13 QPR issue tracker (via Cstark), a Google employee said on Thursday that the Pixel 7 (with an Exynos 5300 modem) supports “first launch” release 15. . On Samsung’s website he briefly references his Exynos 5300 for December 2022, which says the modem is “3GPP Release 16 compliant”.

The Google employee added that “3GPP Release 16 is planned for the Android U release.” One interpretation of this is that the Pixel 7 will be updated to Release 16 in the fall, as the Pixel 8 is rumored to use his 5300 modem, the same as the Tensor G3. Another possibility is that only newer phones support it.

Pixel 7 details:

