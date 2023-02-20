Google Settles Location Tracking Lawsuit Involving 40 States For $392 Million Trends





Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Monday that 40 states have reached a $391.5 million settlement with Google, addressing allegations that the tech giant misled users about how its location-tracking service works. .

According to The New York Times, the state sued Google for continuing to collect tracking data after the company convinced users that changing their account settings would prevent it from collecting tracking data.

Google to make location tracking disclosures more transparent starting in 2023, according to a settlement that ended a four-year investigation into Google’s practices from 2014 to 2020 that the attorney general said violated state consumer protection laws. has vowed to do so, the paper reported. .

Google, a division of Alphabet Inc., told The Wall Street Journal that the allegations were based on practices the company had already changed.

Google spokesman Jos Castaeda said Google spokesman Jos Castaeda said the investigation was based on an outdated product policy that changed years ago, consistent with improvements Google has made in recent years. I’m here.

Rutledge called the settlement the largest multi-state attorney general privacy settlement in U.S. history and confirmed that Arkansas would receive about $11.4 million from the arrangement, KATV reported.

Web browsers like Google expect to protect users’ privacy rather than misuse their information, Rutledge said in a prepared statement.

This historic settlement reminds companies that they must clearly disclose when they are tracking their location and provide consumers with easily accessible settings to block location tracking. He added that he was warned.

Google must then:

According to KATV, Google builds detailed user profiles and targets ads based on the personal and behavioral data it collects.

For years, Google has put profit above the privacy of those who use its products and services, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, who led the lawsuit with Nebraska, said in a prepared statement. rice field.

Consumers thought they turned off Google’s location feature, but the company secretly recorded their movements and continued to use that information for advertisers, she added.

In addition to Oregon, Nevada and Arkansas, seven state attorneys general assisted the case: Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. Also participating in the final settlement are Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico and New York. bottom. , North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin.

