Apple moves to prevent iPhone users from getting iOS 17 Developer Beta for free





Starting with iOS 16.4 Beta, iPhone[設定]of the app[一般的なソフトウェア アップデート]new to[ベータ アップデート]A menu was added. This menu allows members of Apple’s developer program to enable her iOS developer beta directly on her iPhone without having to install a configuration profile from the Apple Developer website.

This menu only appears if the user’s iPhone is signed into the same Apple ID that was used to enroll in Apple’s developer program. In his future iOS releases, Apple says this menu will be the only way to enable developer betas, as profiles will no longer work.

With this change, iPhone users who aren’t enrolled in Apple’s developer program for $99 a year won’t be able to install the iOS 17 developer beta for free at WWDC in June. Until now, anyone could easily install his iOS developer beta for free by downloading profiles from websites such as BetaProfiles.dev.

Apple already cracked down on websites sharing developer beta profiles last year. BetaProfiles.com shut down in August to avoid a “legal battle with Apple.” Meanwhile, an attorney for Apple provided her Twitter with DMCA takedown notices for more than a dozen of his tweets containing links to IPSW.dev. BetaProfiles.dev is still up and running and appears to be a carbon copy of BetaProfiles.com, although it is unknown if this website has the same ownership.

iPhone users who don’t want to pay $99 a year for Apple’s developer program will have to wait for the public beta of iOS 17, which is likely to be released in July. Users can enroll in Apple’s public beta software program for free.

Users may still be able to install iOS 17 developer betas for free using IPSW files, but it remains to be seen if this will be an option. IPSW files can only be installed on devices registered to Apple developer accounts, and Apple could choose to reintroduce this previous policy. At least deleting the configuration profile will make things more painful in the future.

popular stories

iPhone driver’s license feature now available in 9 US states

Apple is gradually rolling out a feature that allows residents of participating US states to add a driver’s license or ID to the Wallet app on iPhone and Apple Watch, making it a convenient way to show proof of identity or age. offers a contactless method. The feature has so far only launched in Arizona, Colorado and Maryland, but Apple has shared a list of additional US states that have committed…

iPhone 15 Pro USB-C port revealed in leaked images

With the iPhone 15 lineup, Apple plans to adopt a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port to comply with regulatory changes being introduced in Europe. Rumor has it, a first look at the actual iPhone 15 Pro chassis containing a USB-C port was provided to MacRumors today and was later shared on Twitter by leaker Unknownz21.

iPhone 15 Pro adopts extreme “buttonless design”

According to a recent report, this year’s iPhone 15 Pro model will feature an all-new “buttonless design” thanks to an additional Taptic Engine inside the device. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the volume and power buttons on this year’s two high-end iPhone models will adopt a solid-state design similar to the iPhone 7’s home button, replacing the mechanical button design. First reported…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2023/02/19/apple-ios-17-developer-beta-crack-down/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos