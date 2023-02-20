steam: Get the Complete Guide to Moving Steam Games to Another Drive





When downloading a game on Steam, you have the option to choose from multiple library folders and specify where to install. Additionally, a recent update made it possible to move the game to another location without having to re-download the entire game.

This feature is especially useful if you have a large game installed and want to move it to another storage device such as a new SSD without the hassle of re-downloading gigabytes of game data.

Note that this process is different from moving an entire Steam Library folder, which moves all games in the folder, but this method only moves specific games.

Here’s how to move your Steam games to another drive:

Step 1: Create a Second Steam Folder Launch Steam,[設定]Go to options. From there, select the Downloads category and click Steam Library Folder. A plus sign appears at the top of the screen. Click on it and select the drive where you want the new library folder to be created. Clicking “Add” will create a new folder named “SteamLibrary” on the selected drive.

Step 2: Move game files to a second library

There are two ways to move installed games from their original Steam folder to a new folder. Option 1: Using the Storage Manager Window The first method uses the Storage Manager window that was used to create the new library folder. Open this window and select the drive where the game you want to move is currently installed.Check the box next to the game and in the bottom right corner[移動]Click the button. You will be prompted to select the drive where your new Steam folder will be located. Select it and click “Move”. This process can take some time, especially when moving large games.

Option 2: Using the Games List The second method uses the games list in your Steam library. Right-click the game you want to move and select Properties. In the new window that appears,[ローカル ファイル]click on the tab[インストール フォルダの移動]Click the button. From there, select the Steam library you want to move the game to,[移動]Click. Again, please be patient as the move process may take some time.

Move the game to your new Steam library and you’re done! You can repeat this process for any other games you move.

FAQ: When did Steam start? September 12, 2003. What platforms is Steam available on? Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android.

