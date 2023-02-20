Governments need to improve competition in technology markets: DTA





Wayne Pauls (DTA)

Credit: DTA

The federal government’s Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) has acknowledged the need to take steps to improve competition within the tech market.

That’s according to Wayne Poels, DTA’s general manager of digital investment advice and sourcing, 35% of opportunities come from just one seller across the agency cloud, digital services, hardware, software and telecommunications markets. said to be directed.

This figure is provided as part of the agency transparency initiative on its BuyICT website, which provides data on the DTA Marketplace on a monthly basis.

While the DTA cannot dictate sourcing decisions to agencies, Poels said it uses this data in its engagements with buyers to encourage more competitive practices when approaching the market.

Newly revealed data also show that the market is handing out more than $17 billion to suppliers in total.

44% of this figure goes to small businesses and more than 2% goes to indigenous-owned businesses, exceeding government procurement targets.

According to Poels, the data shows encouraging trends.

Since 2019, the number of opportunities passing through the market has more than doubled to almost 8,000 opportunities in 2022. The number of sellers he tripled in the same period.

Poels continues that the act of displaying this data on a regular basis goes beyond simple data transparency.

Read more DTA opens Cloud Marketplace to new suppliers

Agencies can now see trends and potential shortages in procurement practices, he said. Work with them on this to identify if there are any capacity gaps that can be addressed or if policy changes need to be advocated more broadly.

The publication of the data marks the completion of the transition from the digital marketplace to the BuyICT website, Poels added. In late November, the DTA informed us that the digital marketplace will be updated with the establishment of new Master Agreements for 2024.

We are working steadily to migrate and standardize the record and transparency provided by our older digital marketplace platform, allowing this feature to continue to roll out across marketplace and government-wide arrangements. increase.

Join our newsletter!

Error: Please verify your email address.

Tags DTA Digital Transformation Agency

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arnnet.com.au/article/705712/govt-needs-to-improve-competition-for-tech-marketplaces-dta/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos