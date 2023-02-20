WhatsApp for iPhone finally gets picture-in-picture support for video calls.Here’s what this means





WhatsApp, a popular messaging app owned by Facebook, recently introduced Picture-in-Picture (PiP) support for video calls on its iPhone app. This new feature allows users to continue video calls while browsing other apps or using other features on their iPhone, making multitasking more convenient during calls.

Previously, if WhatsApp users wanted to use other apps during a video call, they had to hang up the call to end the conversation. With PiP support, users can simply tap the home button during a call to keep the video playing in a small window on the screen. You can then switch to other iPhone apps and features while you watch and listen to the conversation.

The PiP feature is available for both one-on-one and group video calls, allowing users to easily discuss with multiple people at once. This feature is especially useful for businesses as it allows you to video conference with clients and colleagues while accessing other work-related apps and features.

WhatsApp’s PiP support works seamlessly with other iOS features like Siri and Apple’s Do Not Disturb mode. For example, if a user receives a message during a video call, Siri will read the message out loud without interrupting the video call. Also, users can enable Do Not Disturb mode during a call and still be able to see and hear the conversation in the PiP window.

To use the PiP feature in WhatsApp for iPhone, users must have a device running the latest version of the app (version 23.3.77). It can be downloaded/updated from the App Store.

