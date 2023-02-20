CT business is catching up as technology transforms manufacturing





Manufacturing merges with modern technology. Artificial intelligence, cloud computing, sensors and robotics will soon become pervasive on many factory floors.

But within Connecticut, the advanced manufacturing sector that has mass-produced jet engines, precision aircraft parts, medical devices, and semiconductor parts for decades in keeping with this Fourth Industrial Revolution has forced small and medium-sized businesses to overextend. is expanding to There is also a growing need for high-tech training, post-secondary certification, and degree programs at colleges and universities across the state.

Without a coordinated approach between business and higher education, Connecticut’s advanced manufacturing sector could lose out to competitors, state and industry leaders say.

The supply chain is not prepared to meet this intense demand for defense manufacturing in the state, said Senator Joan Hartley, D-Waterbury, co-chair of the General Assembly Commerce Committee. When we pause to keep the engine fueled, things go so fast that everyone around us tries to eat our lunch.

These new advances in manufacturing technology come at a time when pockets of industrial production are reappearing in the U.S. after a decades-long trend of corporate outsourcing to low-cost countries. Recent developments such as chain disruptions and new federal subsidies for high-tech manufacturing offer incentives for companies to move engineering and factory operations back to the Americas.

As a result, several parts of the country are in urgent need of new, more productive industrial technologies and the workforce that can design, build and sustain them.

Alexander Kersten, an analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said there is a big push for resilience in the US’s advanced manufacturing industry, which is witnessing an almost reindustrialization. rice field.

As a result, Connecticut, which has a reputation as a juggernaut of advanced manufacturing, faces a lot of new competition.

Two years ago, Connecticut legislators passed a bill establishing a working group to help manufacturers transition to what is known as Industry 4.0. In late 2022, the group will publish a report listing publicly funded programs available to businesses statewide, including technology research, training, and implementation assistance, and explaining how to access them. Providers include universities such as Connstep and the Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology, industry associations and consultancies.

Think of it like 9-1-1 for manufacturing, says Hisham, dean of the University of Hartford’s School of Engineering, Technology and Architecture and a member of the Commerce Commission’s Manufacturing Technology Working Group. says Alnajjar.

Alnajjar says many small businesses may want to automate their operations, but don’t have the capital to invest and don’t understand the technology enough to know where to start. .

He said we need to support them if and when they want to move.

At Central Connecticut State University, for example, companies can use lab space, try out applications such as augmented reality, and collaborate with students and faculty to explore new technologies using the university’s expertise and equipment. or design the production process. University president Zulma Toro, an engineer by training, said it could take the form of a student internship supervised by a professor, or an applied research initiative led by a faculty member.

As we migrate and more technology and knowledge become available, we are increasingly leaving small businesses behind, Toro said. We see ourselves as facilitators to help you get where you need to be in terms of preparation.

mind the gap

Aside from research, Connecticut manufacturers need colleges to provide people with skilled graduates who will make up the industry’s future workforce. The State Department of Labor predicts that by 2030 industrial, mechanical and electronic engineering occupations will increase by more than 20% of his.

Industry needs for 4-year college graduates in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), technical with a 2-year degree or short-term certification in areas such as mechatronics, capable of building and maintaining advanced machines meet the needs of He’s Andy Voelker, his partner at McKinsey & Co. in Boston.

Aerospace and defense leaders and executives traditionally have a highly skilled, artisanal, hourly-based employee base running the manufacturing portion of their operations. The other half are traditionally this line of engineers, technicians and scientists, what they fall into the “professional” talent category, Voelker said. Both are equally important.

Connecticut’s colleges and universities, and the technical high school programs that feed them, must do both.

Creating an ambitious curriculum that not only meets today’s needs but also looks into the future 10 years from now requires real investment and commitment by the system, said president of Bridgeport manufacturing company Schwerdtle Technologies. Catherine Saint said.

In its report, the Manufacturing Technologies Task Force called on states to develop important educational pathways to ensure industry workers have the right skills. Gaps in the readiness of all participants in the workforce need to be recognized as impeding the successful adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, says the report.

Congress is already considering several bills this year aimed at addressing workforce needs in the rapidly changing manufacturing sector. We urge the Ministry of Economic and Community Development to investigate and report on this issue and publish the findings by early next year. Another directs the department to boost the promotion and recruitment of young people into the field through advertising, job fairs and career assistance.

On-campus collaboration

Several joint programs are already underway at colleges and corporate campuses across the state.

Hartford’s College of Engineering, Technology and Architecture has an advisory board of industry leaders who meet with faculty several times a year. They will evaluate your curriculum and suggest which technologies or software to add or remove based on what you are using in your work.

The private university was able to use that insight when designing and building the Hursey Center, a new 60,000-square-foot academic facility that includes laboratories in everything from robotics to 3D printing, mechatronics to cybersecurity. rice field. A business partner helped the university select equipment and design the lab.

We really quit everything and redesigned everything to focus on the future needs of the industry.The train called Industry 4.0 is here. We have to make sure we are on the train.

Jet engine maker Pratt & Whitney has established a scholarship program for engineering students at the University of Connecticut School of Engineering, launched last year. The selected student will work at Pratt as an intern over the summer to complete her senior year design project for the company.

Cara Redding, a design engineer at Pratt who mentors students in the program, was surprised that the younger generation seemed intuitive about the latest technology. They are much smarter and more conscious than I was when I was their age, she said.

Kim Ye-Hyun / CT Mirror Kim Ye-Hyun / CT Mirror A robot made by Robotics of Korea performs push-ups. This robot will be used to teach basic robotics and programming concepts to his freshman and his sophomore robotics students at the University of Hartford.

Small businesses can seek funding to support internships from the state Manufacturing Innovation Fund. Other collaborations include the state’s Tech Talent Accelerator program, funded by the New England Commission of Higher Education and the Business Higher Education Forum. One of these grants will allow Mitchell College to create rapid cybersecurity training for advanced manufacturing and defense sectors. (UConn now also offers a short-term cybersecurity certificate program.)

Goodwin University in East Hartford offers certificate programs in mechatronics, robotics and automation. He also runs Mobile His Lab, a 44-foot trailer. It’s literally a classroom on wheels for companies that want to train their employees in additional skills without sending them out into the field.

And at Farmington’s Tunxis Community College, the Regional Center for Next Generation Manufacturing, funded by the National Science Foundation, develops curricula for those entering the field and trains instructors to teach advanced skills. doing.

The program is gaining momentum, but Mark Berzinski, a recruiter and talent development manager at Bristol-based manufacturer Arthur G. Russell, said he was still concerned about the industry’s workforce pipeline. Said there was

AGR builds high-volume assembly systems that use automation, smart sensors, and other very new technologies. The company struggles to find people with the skills to build and maintain these systems, and its customers and competitors face the same challenge. Burzynski urges state leaders to expand training and education, and in particular he promotes a Toyota-created program known as FAME (short for Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education).

But he also has long-term solutions in mind.

At Arthur G. Russel Co., employees volunteer to help high school students build competitive robots.Courtesy of Arthur G. Russell

The mezzanine floor of AGR’s factory provides a space for a group of high school students to design and build robots, and each year participates in an international competition known as FIRST Robotics. The company provides used equipment and computers, and employees provide help and feedback when the children show up after school each day.

It’s a long-term strategy, but it’s come full circle, Virginski said. One of the team’s founding members is currently working as a design engineer at AGR.

This article was produced as part of a Higher Education Media Fellowship. Fellowships support reporting on careers and technical education. It is managed by the Institute for Citizens and Scholars and funded by the ECMC Foundation.

