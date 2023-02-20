Chrome: Google Chrome Adds Memory, Energy Saving Modes: What Is It





Google Chrome’s biggest rival, Microsoft Edge, supports an efficiency mode that not only helps users save energy, but also makes the device more memory efficient. The Edge browser has provided this functionality for a long time. To compete with the Edge browser, Google has also started rolling out Chrome’s memory and energy saving modes on Mac, Windows, Linux, and Chromebooks.According to a report by 9to5Google, Google Chrome’s memory and energy saving modes are now enabled by default. It is However, users[パフォーマンス]Under Options (Sidebar)[Chrome 設定]You can choose to enable/disable them by going to Google Chrome Memory Saver Mode: Similar to Microsoft Edge’s efficiency mode, Google Chrome’s latest memory saver mode also automatically “frees up memory from inactive tabs”. This action provides more resources to other pages and apps active on the user’s system. The updated Google Chrome also has a “Always activate these sites” list. Users can add sites directly to this list if they run into problems or don’t want to wait for the tab to refresh after being inactive for a while. Google claims that the new Memory Saver feature will reduce Chrome’s memory usage by up to 30%. The report also states that you can use this feature to keep active video and game tabs running smoothly. Power. These effects and activities include animations, smooth scrolling, and video frame rate reduction. Enabling this mode may change game and video performance. Energy saving mode is indicated by a leaf icon on the screen. According to reports, the leaf icon is placed on the right side of his Omnibox, allowing users to quickly disable it. The latest Partial Custom Tabs and Chrome Custom Tabs features are claimed to improve the Chrome experience for both the user and his Android developer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/gadgets-news/google-chrome-gets-memory-energy-saver-modes-what-is-it/articleshow/98081390.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos